A measure on the Nov. 8 ballot will ask Wallowa County citizens to approve the creation of a road service district. The measure was referred to the ballot by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.

Susan Roberts, chair of the Board of Commissioners, emphasized in a press release about the measure that the road service district would not be a taxing district. No taxes will be assessed due to the formation of the road district, she said.

