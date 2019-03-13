On March 6 at Wallowa County Circuit Court, Victor Angelo Orosco, 31, of Enterprise, pleaded guilty to Burglary in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the first degree and Theft in the second degree. The first two counts are class A and class C felonies respectively while the final charge is a class A misdemeanor.
Logan Joseph represented Orosco while Rebecca Frolander prosecuted the case and Judge Patricia Sullivan presided.
The incident stemmed from a Jan. 16 event in which the defendant, while intoxicated, broke into a convenience store at 3:30 a.m. on West North Street in Enterprise.
After Orosco pleaded guilty to the three charges, the store’s owner read a statement into the court record in which he said that Orosco had stolen about $200 in merchandise, mainly in the form of beer and cigarettes. Worse, the owner stated that the defendant had broken through the store’s glass door, which required closing the establishment the next day to temporarily fix it.
Beyond the primary damages, the owner also stated that the store not only lost several thousand dollars in lost sales for the day, but employees lost out on wages as well. The business will have to close for two days in order to install a new door. The owner estimated the total loss to be about $15,000, not counting the time the owner and his wife spent talking to law enforcement, the door manufacturer, a glass repairman, the building owner and insurance employees. He does not expect a replacement door for three weeks.
“My family feels violated and unsafe,” the store owner said. “Put yourself into my shoes. How would you feel if it was your well-being put into jeopardy?” He also asked that the defendant be given the maximum sentence.
Sullivan sentenced Orosco to 30 days in jail, three years of supervised probation and restitution of $3,230.15 and a $1,000 compensatory fine. He is to write an apology letter to the store owner and his family and is barred from contacting the store owner, his family, or venture onto the store property.
Michael Corbett Zanello, 40, Enterprise, pleaded guilty to Failure to Report as a Sex Offender, a class C felony. He was transported from Umatilla County Jail for his appearance, where he has been incarcerated since Feb. 4 for the crime. Attorney James Schaeffer represented Zanello in the case.
Between Dec. 2, 2018 and Feb. 4, 2019, Zanello had moved from his Wallowa County residence and did not inform law enforcement although he knew of the requirement. He later said he had forgotten his legal obligation to report.
The defendant received a total of 60 days in jail with time served and three years of supervised probation. Before release from jail he will have to provide a valid mailing address.
Zanello previously spent six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse in the first degree and two counts of Attempt to Commit a class A felony.
