Wallowa County Commission
Meetings 9 a.m. first and third Mondays. Next meeting: March 16.
City Councils
• Joseph: 7 p.m. first Thursday, in the Joseph Community Center. Next meeting: April 2
• Enterprise: 6:30 p.m. second Monday, in City Hall. Next meeting: April 13
• Lostine: 7:30 p.m. first Wednesday, in City Hall. Next meeting: April 1
• Wallowa: 7 p.m. third Tuesday. In City Hall. Next meeting: March 17.
School boards
• Joseph: 5:30 p.m. second Monday. Next meeting: March 9.
• Enterprise: 7:30 p.m. first Monday. Next meeting: April 6.
• Wallowa: 7 p.m. usually the second Monday. Next meeting: April 13
Planning commissions
• Wallowa County: 7 p.m. last Tuesday. Next meeting: 7 p.m. March 31, courthouse
• Enterprise: 7 p.m. first Tuesday. Next meeting: April 7.
