WALLOWA — When disaster strikes, Wallowa County comes together.
That’s what happened during and after the hail and wind storm that struck Thursday, Aug. 11.
“That’s one good thing we still have in this country,” said Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts, who grew up on a ranch near Wallowa. “We have a lot of people who come together to help.”
Sheriff Joel Fish said numerous individuals and businesses turned out to help their neighbors.
“People jumped in and stepped up to the plate last night to help people who couldn’t board up windows,” Fish said Friday, Aug. 12. “There were so many people helping, I can’t tell you who all helped and did things.”
He did mention 1917 Lumber in Joseph sent sheets of plywood for residents and businesses to board up their windows. Also, the M.J. Hughes Construction Co. workers, who were in Wallowa doing work for the Oregon Department of Transportation, jumped in and helped residents and businesses board up windows.
M Crow of Lostine sent pizza to feed first responders at the triage unit set up at the Wallowa Fire Hall.
In a Friday press release on the emergency, Fish said that the sheriff’s office, Enterprise Police, Lostine Fire, medics and the Oregon State Police all responded, as did members of the Wallowa Volunteer Fire Department.
Fish was particularly complementary of all those who stepped up to held.
In addition to the businesses he mentioned, Fish said “Private citizens responded with tarps and other items. Citizens went around to their neighbors helping to clean up and board up homes. … It was a real testament to the resiliency of the citizens of the city of Wallowa and Wallowa County. I commend you all.”
A meal site also had been set up at the Wallowa Senior Center, said Paul Karvoski, county emergency services director.
On Aug. 12, residents were active all over town cleaning up the mess the storm created. Leaves and branches littered yards and streets and people were just trying to get back to normal.
“I just came in and mowed this yard yesterday and it looked pretty good,” resident Randy Frash said. “Look at it now.”
Fish and Mayor Gary Hulse confirmed Aug. 12 that only four minor injuries were suffered when people were struck by the hail, which reports said ranged from the size of ping pong balls to baseballs.
Hulse declared a state of emergency Aug. 12 for the city, which will start the process of obtaining federal or state aid. He said the city attorney attorney was working on the declaration.
Roberts said that although the county doesn’t “have a pile of cash” sitting there waiting for such emergencies, the county will help.
“We’ll help out any way we can,” she said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management are aware of the storm damage.
“The state has not received a request for a state declaration from Wallowa at this time,” Brown spokesman Charles Boyle said Saturday, Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.