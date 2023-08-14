ENTERPRISE — The 2023 Wallowa County Fat Stock Sale raked in a total of $410,000 in sales.
That’s not a record — last year’s sale netted about $468,000 — but it’s likely good for second place in the annals of the county Fat Stock Sale.
ENTERPRISE — The 2023 Wallowa County Fat Stock Sale raked in a total of $410,000 in sales.
That’s not a record — last year’s sale netted about $468,000 — but it’s likely good for second place in the annals of the county Fat Stock Sale.
And fair officials were pleased with the result.
Fair board chair Brinda Stanley applauded the sales committee and the youths who participate in the fat stock sale.
“We do have a good auction,” Stanley said. “Our sales committee has been wonderful.”
The annual event drew hundreds of county residents to the Wallowa County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 12 to bid on livestock 4-H and FFA youths had raised for the fair.
With mixed emotions, 4-H and FFA kids readied their sheep, cows, turkeys, goats, and pigs for the auction. The kids ensured the animals were looking their best before they entered the sales ring.
Wyatt Nash, who raised a sheep this year instead of pigs as he had done in previous years, said he wasn’t particularly upset to see his sheep, Sheldon, go to the higher bidder. “I already know they are going to go,” he said.
Vivian Nash was a bit more upset to see her sheep, Teep, go up for auction.
“It is a bit upsetting,” Vivian said, as she hugged Teep before entering the sales ring.
Wyatt’s sheep sold for $1,300 to Billy Bob’s in Elgin. Vivian’s was sold for $1,300 to a community member.
Even youths with many more years of experience at raising livestock for the fair under their belt had a difficult time knowing that bidding on their animal was coming.
Katie Hoffman, who has been raising animals for the fair for nine years, still struggles to see the animal she raises go up for auction.
“This is my ninth year and it can still be a little hard to watch them go,” Hoffman said.
Kimber Stein, who was upset over the inevitable sale of her cow, stood in the sale line while trying to prepare herself.
“It is really upsetting,” Stein said. “I might cry.”
Hoffman’s cow sold for $5,500 to R6 contracting, and Stein’s for $5,000 to Triple Creek Ranch.
After the sheep and cow sales, the bidders dwindled down, but many bidders stuck around until the swine sales.
This year, AG West donated an additional $50 per head for each beef sold, and Greybeal Insurance added $100 for each head of beef sold. The 4-H and FFA youths get to keep proceeds from the sale of their animals.
A full list of results from the sale was not available at the Chieftain’s deadline on Tuesday. A complete list will be published in the Chieftain and posted on its website, wallowa.com, when it’s available.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.