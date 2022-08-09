Barb Warnock.jpg

Barb Warnock holds a jar of her first-place dill pickles in the Cloverleaf Hall at the Wallowa County Fair on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The Imnaha resident has been entering exhibits at the annual fair for many years.

 Ann Bloom/For the Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Barbara Warnock has a lot of memories from the Wallowa County Fair. After all, the Wallowa County native has been entering her quilts, jam, jellies and pickles in the fair for “a long time.”

One of Warnock’s most memorable memories of exhibiting was the time she and her granddaughter, Bo Dean, both received the Homemaker of the Fair Award. Dean won the Junior Homemaker of the Fair and Warnock won the adult honor. Dean was 13 years old at the time and she is 31 years old now.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.