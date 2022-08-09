Barb Warnock holds a jar of her first-place dill pickles in the Cloverleaf Hall at the Wallowa County Fair on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. The Imnaha resident has been entering exhibits at the annual fair for many years.
ENTERPRISE — Barbara Warnock has a lot of memories from the Wallowa County Fair. After all, the Wallowa County native has been entering her quilts, jam, jellies and pickles in the fair for “a long time.”
One of Warnock’s most memorable memories of exhibiting was the time she and her granddaughter, Bo Dean, both received the Homemaker of the Fair Award. Dean won the Junior Homemaker of the Fair and Warnock won the adult honor. Dean was 13 years old at the time and she is 31 years old now.
“It’s not many times a grandmother and a granddaughter get to do it together,” Warnock said. “That was fun.”
To be eligible for the Homemaker of the Fair Award, a participant must enter something in all open class divisions of the fair — floriculture, baked goods, clothing and/or textiles and food preservation. A person is eligible to compete for the award once every five years. It comes with a $50 cash prize.
Born in Flora, Warnock and her family then moved to Wallowa. From there they moved to Hermiston, where she graduated high school. She married her husband, Grant, in 1961 and she has lived in Imnaha for 62 years, a place she said she still “dearly loves.” Warnock said entering exhibits in the fair was a natural progression from working with her children through 4-H and FFA activities.
She normally enters “some of everything,” she said. She has two quilts entered this year, a small one and a large one.
“I make a lot of denim quilts. I like to use old jeans,” she said. “It gives me something to do when it’s too hot to work outside in summer and (too cold) in the winter.”
Warnock also has a big garden.
“It’s one of my favorite things, next to my kids and grandkids,” she said.
Warnock has won Best of Show awards for some of her pies through the years and last year garnered a Best of Show for the Theme of the Fair.
The awards are not the only motivator for entering things in the fair, she admits.
“I just like to look at everything,” she said. “It’s fun to come back and see what you got. It’s exciting. You get a lot of ideas from other people.”
There are several tips Warnock can offer people who are contemplating entering exhibits in the Wallowa County Fair. The first is to start early.
“Start right after (the) fair and start thinking for next year,” she said.
Warnock also said everybody has something to offer the fair.
“Everybody is good enough,” she said. “We have to help our fair. If not, we’re gonna lose it. The young ones have to start doing their part. It’s good to support (the fair) and it’s fun to do those things. I’d really encourage people to enter things in the fair — if they don’t we won’t have a fair.”
