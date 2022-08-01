ENTERPRISE — The clip-clopping of hooves on dirt, the smell of baked goods reaching into people’s nostrils and the speedy verbiage of auctioneers selling livestock. These signs all point to one simple thing, the Wallowa County Fair is back this August.
The fair will take place from Friday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds and Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
Some of the spectacles for this year include the junior rodeo, which features kids from 8-18 competing in contests, including steer wrestling, chute dogging and calf roping to kick off the fair on Aug. 5-6 at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Animal weigh-ins will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 before the markets and judging contests are held the next day. Beef, swine, sheep and goats will be sold to the highest bidder while onlookers can observe these old-time traditions take place.
To close the last few days of the event, showmanship will take place on Friday, Aug. 12 along with some team roping and bessie bingo. The fair will close out on Saturday, Aug. 13 with the fat stock sale starting at 3 p.m.
Last year and in 2020, even though the fair took place, the COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions had an impact on its original format and turnout.
“With COVID restrictions obviously everybody was scared to come,” said new fair board manager Tony Boyd.
Notably last year, no spectators were allowed in the stands at the junior rodeo during the fair. But now, with restrictions lifted, the event looks to get back to more than a full week of fun for Oregonians of all ages.
Even though Boyd has never attended the fair himself, he has been doing a lot of work to prepare for this year’s festivities and it hasn’t all been easy.
“Leading up to it, it’s busy,” Boyd said.
However, he thinks that people should come out to the fair because it is a cheap way to have fun in the summertime.
“I know that we’re one of the two remaining fairs [in Oregon] that does not charge an entry fee,” he said.
