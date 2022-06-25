JOSEPH — The clouds stretched over Main Street on Saturday afternoon with a darkish hue, but the tents at the Wallowa County Farmers Market were prepared for yet another day of precipitation.
“It has rained every single Saturday, which has been wonderful,” Jessica Bogard, the manager of the market, mockingly replied after it rained at each of the first four days of the market since its return May 28.
Despite the rain, customers were floating in and out of various tents. Local artist and vendor Kosiah Sword of Happy Day Paintings attributed this to the outdoorsy nature of the locals.
“We are Oregonians, so people show up regardless,” she said.
While the customers may still be showing up, the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic have been tough for the event, especially with previous distancing rules.
“We had roped-off perimeters, we had distance between us, hand-washing stations,” Bogard said. “We had a lot more expense just to keep up with the restrictions.”
The pandemic also caused a few businesses to not return this year, and it forced other vendors like Sword to step in for a full season, something she’s never done before.
“For artists like me, having a lot of the events canceled has had a really big impact on sales,” she said.
Finally free from the restrictions of the pandemic after a hard two years, it seems business has been good for the market, even without the sun.
“It’s been great, people have been really supportive,” Andrea Rodriguez of True Mountain Coffee said.
