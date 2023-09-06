Customers look around at the various market tents at the Wallowa County Farmers Market in Joseph in this file photograph from 2022. The market will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a block party on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
Beth Gibans, Joseph organic gardener and caterer, had an idea 20 years ago that Wallowa County needed a farmers market — a place where people could buy and sell locally sourced produce, find unusual original jewelry and artwork, meet up with friends, and listen to live music.
She found some like-minded people and the Wallowa County Farmers Market was born.
Gibans died in 2021, but her memory and vision live on, and now, 20 years later, it’s time to celebrate.
“Beth was the force behind it for 15 years and (we’ve) carried on her legacy and vision,” said Nathan Slinker, president of the board of directors of the Wallowa County Farmers’ Market.
The market is having a block party on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. on the street between the Blythe Cricket and Stein Distillery.
Tickets to the event are $25 for adults and $5 for youth 16 and younger. The ticket allows the ticket holder access to the event’s beer garden, silent auction and pie auction, a Wallowa County Farmers’ Market sticker and one drink ticket for one beer or glass of wine. Nonalcoholic beverages will be available. Live music will be provided by Jezebel’s Mother and Elwood.
Dinner will also be available. Dinner tickets are $10 each; the menu includes burgers made from locally sourced beef, and an array of sides made by market vendors and community members using local ingredients.
Tickets are available at the market and The Bookloft. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the entrance to the block party. Stein Distillery will also be open later that day.
“We want to celebrate the market and celebrate community. (It’s not only) a community recognition and a celebration of the market, but to raise funds to keep going for the next 20 years,” said Slinker.
He said that “one nice thing this year is that it’s the most vibrant, largest and most diverse (market) on any Saturday, compared to past years, with more vendors and different vendors.”
The silent auction will include items such as large gift baskets, vacation rentals and items donated by market vendors. The pie auction will have pies made by vendors and community members.
Terra Levin, a market vendor and board member, said the market is working on getting more vendors to participate in the market.
“We’re still working on getting more produce,” she said. “We’re brainstorming. We know the community wants produce and we’re (the board) working on getting that.”
Although the block party is the market’s major fundraiser, other events include the annual community cider pressing on the last day of the market, Oct. 13.
The Wallowa County Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend to the second Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Stein Distillery, 604 N. Main St. in Joseph.
