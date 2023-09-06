Market nice shot
Customers look around at the various market tents at the Wallowa County Farmers Market in Joseph in this file photograph from 2022. The market will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a block party on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

 Jack Parry/Wallowa County Chieftain, file

Beth Gibans, Joseph organic gardener and caterer, had an idea 20 years ago that Wallowa County needed a farmers market — a place where people could buy and sell locally sourced produce, find unusual original jewelry and artwork, meet up with friends, and listen to live music.

She found some like-minded people and the Wallowa County Farmers Market was born.

