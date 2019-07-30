Three Wallowa County high school football players earned the distinction of playing in the 67th Oregon East-West All Star football game on Sunday, Aug. 3 in Baker City. The game is played in the 11-man format and players come from 1A-4A schools.
The selectees include Gus Ramsden of Wallowa High School, Tyler Homan of Joseph Charter School and Coy Aschenbrenner of Enterprise High School. Coaches of 1A-4A schools select the players.
Players were dropped off in Wilsonville on Friday, July 28 for a special dinner. The following day saw all the players visiting the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland to visit the patients.
They started their trip eastward later that day, stopping to eat dinner in Pendleton before spending the night at the Eastern Oregon University dorms where both teams will stay and practice on the EOU football field. The squads started practice on the following day.
