Run to daylight — Wallowa High School graduate, Gus Ramsden, leaves West-side players eating his dust on a 50-yard run during the opening series of play during the East-West Eight-Man All-Star football game played at Eastern Oregon University on Saturday, June 22. Gus Ramsden, Tyler Homan and Coy Aschenbrenner will be playing in the Shrine Football game in Baker City on August 3.