WALLOWA — Texas Longhorn cattle are not something you see everywhere in Wallowa County. The Rocking M Ranch, located in Wallowa, is the exception. What also sets the ranch apart from other ranches is that it is home to “Mr. Blue.”
The 2-year-old bull is also well known in Longhorn cattle circles for his appearance as the bull for the month of October in the 2022 calendar published by Dickinson’s Cattle Co.
Mr. Blue’s owner, Jeremy McCulloch, who operates the ranch with his uncle, Donald McCulloch Jr., said the calendar is, “pretty exclusive. You have to be offered a spot.”
He explained that a bull, or a herd, “can be showcased as long as you want.”
The calendar’s publishers reached out to McCulloch for the photo to be featured in the calendar.
The ranch supports 225 registered Texas Longhorns, with nine major herd sires and 150 mother cows. Most of the bull calves go to the ranch’s beef program, as does the occasional heifer.
The bull calves that “do not make the cut (that are reserved for breeding)” go to the meat program.
McCulloch and his uncle decided to diversify and do something specific, “and it grew from there,” he said. This was in 2008.
“We’re the largest breeder west of Colorado now for registered stock,” he said. The Rocking M Ranch works well with Dickinson’s, said McCulloch, and got their start from them. Breeding of Longhorn cattle is more concentrated in the West.
“There are not as many east of the Mississippi,” he said.
Longhorn cattle vary in hide color, weight and horn length, which as McCulloch explained, is due to genetics. Mr. Blue’s horns measure just over 73 inches from tip to tip, but will increase as he matures. He will be fully mature at 5 years old and will be used for breeding purposes. His hide is blue roan with darker gray ticking. Hide color on Texas Longhorns varies from red to roan, from dun to red and white, to tricolor and other combinations.
“It’s important to balance out the traits. You want cows over 1,000 pounds and 60 inches tip to tip on horns, bulls a ton and over 80 inches tip to tip,” he said.
The meat of a Longhorn steer tastes the same as any other breed of cattle, but is leaner. McCulloch said it is heart healthy and full of Omega 3 fatty acids. The meat benefits from long, slow cooking, like bison, “but obviously tastes like beef,” he said.
Although many think of Texas and the Southwest when they think of Longhorn cattle, places that are customarily hot and arid, Longhorn cattle do well in Wallowa County. McCulloch explained that they “almost never need help with calving” and can tolerate the county’s cold winters. He said he gives the cattle minerals to support hide health and horn growth. He said they have, “a docile temperament,” though he was quick to add that any aggressive tendencies or fence jumping “won’t be tolerated.” Cattle displaying those characteristics are relegated to the beef program for sale.
McCulloch admits Longhorn cattle raising is a “niche market. It’s not for everybody,” he said.
The ranch values customer service and values its buyers, and has a lot of repeat buyers. He said the ranch provides cattle for starter herds and provides replacement bulls, and seed stock.
“It’s not simple, but it works for us,” he said.
The skulls and horns are also available for sale. The skulls and horns are sold together. A skull-horn set that is finished at the taxidermist (the flesh and hide are removed, and the skull and horns polished) can run between $700-$1,500. He said if artwork is involved — painting for example — the price can rise to over $4,000.
Information on cattle for sale and beef prices can be found on the ranch’s website at www.rockingmcattleco.com.
