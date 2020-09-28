JOSEPH — The Wallowa County Museum celebrated a milestone over the weekend honoring Ann Hayes as its curator for 25 years.
The museum opened in October 1976, spearheaded by Hayes’ mother, Grace Bartlett, a local historian. In 1995, the keys were passed on, from mother to daughter.
On Sunday. Sept. 27, a crowd assembled in the museum to honor Hayes and introduce her replacement, Jude Graham.
The event was originally scheduled for last fall, but a torrential downpour interrupted the plans for a hamburger barbecue complete with a selection of Wallowa County pies. Scott McClaran, a museum board member, said that while the event was postponed a couple times, it was important to give Hayes the recognition she deserved for her tireless effort over the years.
“The world could use a lot more of Ann Hayes,” he said.
He compared Hayes to a three-legged stool.
“Her family are sled-pullers of the community. Her faith called her to be a founder of St. Patrick Episcopal Church and her community contribution is generational, as her mother was the first keeper of the keys of the museum,” he said.
Hayes recalled the time the ceiling fell down in the Nez Perce Room on the main floor and how Janet and Ken Hohmann of Wallowa helped to secure it before a contractor could be called. She also credited her sister-in-law, Donna Butterfield, and niece, Karen Patton, for helping frame many of the historic photographs on display upstairs — many depicting school graduating classes over the county’s 133-year history.
When it comes to changing the lights, hung from the very high ceilings, Hayes said she could count on her son, Blaine, to help. He even mows the lawn, on occasion, she said.
Hayes said her mother moved to Wallowa County in 1932 and soon became interested in the county’s history, making friends with Harley Horner, a former county tax assessor and self-made historian. Hayes said Horner died in 1953, but not before he and her mother had the opportunity to write a couple articles for the “Oregon Historical Quarterly.”
McClaran said Bartlett had some of what has become known as the “Horner Papers” stashed into cubby holes all over her house before they found a permanent home at the museum, a historic building that served in many functions including a doctor’s office, a Forest Service visitor center and Joseph City Hall and library.
McClaran presented Hayes with a metal photograph with words of recognition etched into it, made by Reiner Goertzen and an Olaf pie plate made by Joseph potter Ted Juve.
Pies and pie auctions are as much a part of Wallowa County settler history as grass-fed beef. McClaran said the pie plate was in honor of the pie auction fundraisers held in the doorway of the Joseph Fire Hall, now the annex to the museum. The sale of the Wallowa County History book, grants, donations and pies paid not only to purchase the fire hall, but for the tens of thousands of dollars in renovations, from a new roof to the careful refurbishing of the front doors by Stauffer Refinishing.
One of the most important improvements to the building, Hayes said, was when the UV blinds used to protect the photographs and other exhibit items in the museum fell apart and the windows were glazed. Now, she said, the downstairs not only stays cooler in the summer months, but helps keep the artifacts from fading.
Today, the board’s fundraising effort, McClaran said, is to raise money in order to develop an online library of the museum’s documents so they can be accessed from the comfort of the home office or the living room sofa.
This summer, the museum’s special exhibit in the fire hall annex featured 75 years of Chief Joseph Days Rodeo memorabilia. Darlene Turner, board chairwoman of the rodeo, said Wendy McDaniels’ rodeo court riding outfit is on display along with a saddle, owned by rodeo founder and Turner’s father, Harley Tucker, programs dating back to 1949, souvenirs, belt buckles, spurs and photographs.
Turner said the museum saw a 20% decrease in visitors this summer, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum typically closes the third weekend of September, but the board decided to keep it open to the end of the month this year. Turner said it was a good decision — they had an average of 20 visitors each day last week and on their closing day nearly 90 people came through the museum doors.
“We knew we owed Ann some way to show our appreciation for her dedication,” Turner said. “She eats, sleeps and breathes museum.”
In June, Graham was hired as the museum’s new curator. She said she grew up in Wallowa County and is a lifelong history buff who has worked with museums for many years, including a floating museum on Swan Island in Portland.
Graham said she brings online experience to the position and is working to catalog not only the museum’s documents, like the Horner Papers, but its photos, as well.
“When we have the Horner Papers digitized, people will be able to search through them without handling antique papers,” Graham said.
Another digital media project she has her eye on, Graham said, is videoing children from the community reenact scenes from Wallowa County’s history and airing them at the museum. She hopes to do the same thing, she said, in the Nez Perce Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.