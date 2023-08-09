Lindsay Slater, a 1986 Wallowa High School graduate, was recently named vice president for government affairs for Trout Unlimited.
Slater, a longtime congressional staffer, assumed his new position on April 4. Slater, who is the son of Dale and Lucretia Johnson, grew up on a five-generation ranch outside of Wallowa.
Of his new position, Slater says things are going “terrific. After 26 years in Congress, it’s a nice change. Every morning (I get to wake up) and save trout and salmon.”
He added that from what he has seen so far, Trout Unlimited is a well-run organization. The organization has 350 people working from Alaska to Maine to restore and protect steams for trout and salmon and is the largest cold-water fishery organization with over 300,000 members. Slater said he is working with Congress to ensure passages of the Farm Bill and conservation programs, such as “funding for stream projects, river flows, protecting streams from abandoned mine waste and so forth,” he said.
One of the things that drew him to the position, he explained, is the opportunity to work with people on all sides of conservation issues involving fishery restoration including ranchers and farmers.
“Trout Unlimited is known for finding conservation solutions where all parties win,” he said.
He is working to enhance the reach of the Government Affairs Office and will be working closely with key legislators and officials to show them the value of the conservation projects that Trout Unlimited is working on.
“(We) want Congress to know that the funding they are putting towards stream conservation is being put to very good and effective use,” he said.
“Having grown up in the Wallowa Valley, I never saw a salmon in the river. Four years ago, I saw a salmon for the first time in my life when I visited the Nez Perce salmon collection weir on the Lostine River. The Nez Perce and their fish biologists are doing incredible work restoring salmon in the valley and throughout the Snake River Basin,” he said.
Slater mentioned one Wallowa County project that Trout Unlimited has partnered on involved the Ian and Heidi Wilson property. The Wallowa River runs through the Wilson-Haun ranch and is home to chinook and coho salmon, bull trout, Pacific lamprey, and summer steelhead.
The Wilsons partnered with Trout Unlimited to reconnect the flood plain and restore important spawning and rearing habitat. The project has increased habitat and ecosystem functions.
“It is a model for how we can return our rivers to vibrant spawning habitat to the benefit of fisheries and farmers,” Slater said.”
Growing up in the Wallowa Valley on a ranch, “was great,” he said. “It prepared me for everything.”
Going to school in Wallowa taught him great life skills.
“The Wallowa Schools were outstanding and prepared me for every phase of my education and career. I never felt held back from having attended a small rural school compared to my colleagues from big cities,” he said.
Returning to Wallowa County is the highlight of his sons’ summer since, “they can do things at their
grandparents that they can’t do in D.C.,” he said. His sons are 13 and 17 years old.
“I really want people to know that Trout Unlimited programs and (as an organization) wants to work on all sides of conservation issues,” he said. “To get everyone involved working together on win-win conservation projects on the ground and working on policy at the state and federal level.”
One of the most rewarding aspects of working for Trout Unlimited is continuing his work with the Nez Perce Tribe, Slater said.
“Their leaders and fisheries biologists have taught me a lot about salmon. They are the original salmon people, and we can all learn a lot from them. Salmon is so important to their culture,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.