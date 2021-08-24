The Oregon Health Authority reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County on Tuesday, Aug. 24, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 352.
The county has surpassed 100 cases during the month of August. There were 16 cases over the weekend, as reported in the Monday update from the OHA.
Vaccinations rates are trickling higher in the county, with the number of overall people getting the vaccine now at 50.7% of all residents, and 60.7% of those 18 and older, according to OHA data.
