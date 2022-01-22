Wallowa County's population had a growth rate during the last year that put it in the middle third of the state's counties, according to a Portland State University report.
The state's population increased by 0.54% to 4,266,560, PSU's Population Research Center showed. Eastern Oregon counties, including Wallowa, had a combined increase of 0.45%. The eight counties — Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa — had a combined population as of July 1, 2021, of 190,444.
In Wallowa County, the increase was 0.43%, or 32 people, to a total of 7,433. Its growth rate was fifth among the eight counties, and overall was 22nd in the state.
Neighboring Union County had the lowest growth rate in the state, as it actually saw a population drop of 1.62%, or 434 people.
Broken down by city, Enterprise has a population of 2,080. Joseph's population has moved to 1,158, and Wallowa is at 799. Lostine the only other city named in the study, has a population of 242.
The breakdown by age shows the county with 1,406 youths under the age of 18, which makes up 18.9% of the population. Adults 18-64 account for just more than half (50.2%) of the population, or 3,730 people. And adults 65 and older make up 30.9% of the population, or 2,297 people.
The county has the fourth highest rate of individuals 65 and older, and is tied for 25th in terms of its youth population.
