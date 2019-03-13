The county’s basketball programs had a great year. As the impressive play and successful seasons of the county’s basketball teams come to an end, it stands to reason the high school basketball programs would supply a good number of players to fill all-league selection slots.
The state playoff bound Wallowa High School girls program, out of the 1A Old Oregon League, saw Jamie Johnston and Riley Ferre receive honorable mention honors. Among the Cougar boys, Christopher Nobles was honored with the league’s player of the year award on top of a first-team designation.
Also competing in the Old Oregon League, a handful of all-league players came out of each of the boys and girls programs at Joseph Charter School this year. The Eagles girls team listed Sabrina Albee, Emma Hite and Madelyn Nelson as first-team talent. Albee was the unanimous player of the year recipient. Haley Miller garnered second-team honors and Camille Crenshaw was given honorable mention status. From the Joseph boys team, Mason Ferre and Tyler Homan received first-team accolades while Chase Murray made the cut at honorable mention.
The Enterprise High School Outlaws, competing in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference, saw the talents of Shelby Moncrief, Karli Bedard and Lexie Gasset recognized from the girls program. Moncrief was the team’s sole first-team recipient, while Karli Bedard and Lexie Gassett nailed down spots with second-team honors. The Outlaw boys recognized were both Dylan Marr and Devin Greer with second-team honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.