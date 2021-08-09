ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County schools are continuing to advocate for local control when it comes to masking requirements.
But starting this fall, they all will be in compliance with the newest mandate to wear the face coverings that have become the norm for almost 18 months.
On July 29, Gov. Kate Brown mandated that all K-12 students wear masks indoors at the start of the school year.
Joseph School District Superintendent Lance Homan, Wallowa Superintendent Tammy Jones and the board of the Enterprise School District — along with Superintendent Erika Pinkerton — all have written or said to residents in their districts that they want decisions on masking to stay local.
"(W)e, the board and administration, do not support this move and will strive to keep our local control," Homan wrote. "I believe we can provide the safest learning environment using our data to assess the danger of COVID in our district."
The Enterprise board, meanwhile, voted in July to have no masks and no social distancing in the 2021-22 school year.
And Jones offered the same take in a letter posted to the district's Facebook page.
"Our preparations for the school year was predicated on us having local control of decisions impacting COVID-19 spread in our school district," she wrote. "I believe we can provide the safest learning environment using our data to assess the danger of COVID-19 in our district. My position and the board's position is to stand for local control of decisions impacting the health of our students."
Disagreeing, but complying
But despite their disagreement with the rulings coming down from the governor's office and state health officials, the districts plan to obey them.
"We're not going to defy the mandate," Homan told the Chieftain on Thursday, Aug. 5.
"Our school year begins Aug. 30 — and our administration and staff will again strive to change directions to meet this recent order," the letter from the ESD board, which was read at an Aug. 2 board meeting, said. "Enterprise District No. 21 is prepared to be a voice of advocacy for our students, parents and patrons. We will continue to seek additional local control, working in conjunction with our administration and local health authority to provide the quality in person-in class instruction our patrons expect."
Homan explained what the board is seeking.
"Local control is the ability for our school to work with our local health department, community and staff, and develop collaboratively what is best for our school," he said. "I had a phone conversation with (state Rep.) Bobby Levy yesterday. Our big thing is pushing for local control, but doing it the right way through communication with our legislators, with (the Oregon Department of Education), with the governor, so that is what we're hoping people will do."
Homan, in a follow-up email to the Chieftain, said frustration comes from not having an opportunity to work with the state.
"(W)e are frustrated with the lack of collaboration with the state and frustrated that the state has put schools back in a situation that we have no control of," he said. "Unfortunately, I see schools in our county and around the state losing students at a very high rate, thus also affecting the financial stability of schools. I hope in the end we do not lose school districts in small communities due to the exit of students. We want our community to know that we appreciate them and are working to do the best we can during these times and we realize the mandate can be very divisive, and we want to work together to gain our local control back."
Jones spoke highly of the way the last year was handled between the districts and local officials.
"We're not a fan of losing local decision making," she said. "Wallowa County is an amazing place and we've had a great relationship with Dr. (Elizabeth) Powers, who has really helped us maneuver through these uncharted waters, and it's (been) a collaborative relationship with all three districts, the ESD, and Dr. Powers."
Obey or pay
In a sense, though, schools are really left without an option but to follow the rules after the Oregon Health Authority added clarified information on Aug. 2, which noted failure to comply could be costly.
According to the text of OAR 333-019-1015, adopted by the OHA on Aug. 2, "A school that violates this rule on or after Aug. 12, 2021 is subject to a civil penalty of $500 per day per violation."
The risk of being fined is one that the schools had to take into consideration.
"The challenge is, and the board understands, we don't want to, but we will follow whatever the orders are," Jones said. "If you knowingly disobey the law there are consequences and penalties in place."
Beyond that, there is the possibility that the Teacher Standards and Practices Commission could levy punishments if teachers are not compliant with the rule, with those ranging from a disciplinary letter to suspending or even revoking a teacher's license, Jones said.
"We could technically lose our jobs (if we disobey)," Pinkerton said during an Aug. 2 Enterprise School Board meeting.
Pinkerton, in a follow-up with the Chieftain, added: "My knowledge is that because when we do accept our licensure, there is a code of ethics which if (we) break the law our license is revoked. That is something TSPC would be pursuing if (educators) did not comply."
She is opposed to TSPC taking that kind of position, saying that in doing so, they are questioning the integrity of teachers.
"I'm so against it. We are educated, licensed professionals making decisions day in and day out to make sure we are ensuring the safety of our students," she aid. "For them to hang this over our head, in my opinion, is an insult."
Trent Danowski, deputy director and director of professional practices for TSPC, wrote in an email to the Chieftain that TSPC is still working on what the proper approach would be.
"The Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission is reviewing the Oregon Health Authority directives, and is working in collaboration with the OHA and other partner state agencies to determine how best to respond to reports of noncompliance by TSPC-licensed individuals," he said.
According to the latest OHA rules, masks are to be worn indoors at schools during regular school hours, during off-campus classes or field trips during school hours, or educational activities outside of school hours.
The exceptions are when an individual is eating, drinking or sleeping, playing an instrument that requires use of the mouth, in a private office with the door closed, if a person is under 2, or during a P.E. class that includes swimming or another water sport, or a sport where a mask could be a strangulation hazard, such as wrestling.
Social distancing of at least 3 feet is also strongly recommended.
Jones said the schools are aligned in their position and will continue working for the ability to have control.
"We will follow, because there isn't really a choice," she said, "but we are going to advocate like crazy to have our local control back."
