The intention of the Soroptimist Continuing Undergraduate Scholarship is to recognize and encourage the continued educational pursuits of an outstanding woman of Wallowa County committed to achieving a college, vocational or technical education and who demonstrates the potential to be successful in her future career path.
The Continuing Education Scholarship will be awarded to any woman seeking a two or four-year degree who: 1) is from Wallowa County; 2) is enrolled at an accredited college/university, vocational or technical program; 3) has completed one year of undergraduate studies; 4) enrolling in the Fall of 2020.
The Soroptimist Club will pay the Continuing Education Scholarship of $5,000 to the school upon receipt of an official “Verification of Enrollment” form from school officials. Scholarship funds may be used only for usual and required costs of course study such as tuition fees and books.
Applications available on the Soroptimist website: wallowacountysoroptimist.org
Application deadline June 30, 2020
Mail Applications to: Soroptimist, P.O. Box 127, Enterprise, OR 97828
For More Information call Beth Hough at 541-398-0127
Soroptimist was founded October 3, 1921, in Oakland, California, and is now an International Organization with more than 100,000 members who are working through service projects to advance human rights and the status of women. The Northwestern Region of Soroptimist International of the Americas encompasses the states of Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana and the Idaho Panhandle.
For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, call Judy Templeton, 541-263-0523.
