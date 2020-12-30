ENTERPRISE — Three Wallowa County graduates were among the close to 8,400 Oregon State University students to make the honor roll in the fall term of 2020.
A student has to have at least 12 graded hours of course work and a GPA of 3.5 or better to make the list. The area students were: from Joseph, Kacie Melville, senior, and Natalie Goldsmith, freshman; and from Enterprise, Cody Irish, senior.
Two students also made the honor roll at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. Both students received honors in making the President's List, meaning they had a perfect 4.0 GPA on their 12 or more credits during the fall term.
The two students were, from Wallowa, Riley Ferre, and from Enterprise, Morgan Anderson.
The two were among 1,546 students to make the President's List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.