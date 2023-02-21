WALLOWA COUNTY — School districts across the country are facing a shortage of substitute teachers, causing disruptions to daily classroom operations.
Wallowa County is no exception. Superintendents at the county’s schools say the shortage of available substitutes is hitting them harder than ever this year.
“In my 38 years, I have never seen anything like it,” said Tamera Jones, superintendent of the Wallowa School District, in an email.
Jones noted that classified staff members frequently have to work to cover classes when no substitute can be found.
“Our high school principal has covered subjects and classrooms at least once a week for the last few weeks including math and English,” she said. “Sometimes we have to pull staff from other positions. We approach it like ‘All Hands on Deck!’ The few subs we have are here most days.”
“Substitute teachers and substitute paraprofessionals, bus drivers, cooks, custodians, and office staff are extremely hard to find,” said Lance Homan, superintendent at Joseph Charter School. “Three schools are pulling out of the same pool of substitutes. A lot of times it can be difficult to cover everything on certain days.”
Marla Dotson, a retired teacher from Joseph who now frequently serves as a substitute teacher, said that she often will get requests from multiple schools per day that are in need of subs.
“Judging by the amount of calls I get — it’s common for me to get three or four requests to cover, all in the same day, from different schools — I would agree that there is a shortage of substitute teachers in the county,” she said.
Substitute teacher Duncan Christman shared similar thoughts.
“You stay pretty busy as a sub,” he said. “We are in an area where there aren’t a lot of teaching jobs open and if they don’t, I think people eventually go to where the jobs are.”
Christman said he is busy and usually works two to four days per week. He advises people to look into becoming a sub if they like working with students and need the work.
“For me it’s rewarding and you get to know the kids and more people in the community. It also helps you develop bonds with the various teachers and makes you a supporter of the local schools,” he said.
Beyond classrooms The shortage often has impacts that go beyond the classroom.
Alex Pulaski, director of communications for the Oregon School Boards Association, said there’s no doubt that school districts around the state are having a hard time finding substitute teachers.
“Districts are paying more to try and attract substitute teachers,” he said. “The pandemic (COVID-19) made it harder to keep regular teachers in school because of social and emotional stress and there are more absences.”
According to the National Substitute Teachers Alliance, the shortage is due to a combination of factors, including low pay, lack of benefits and increased competition from other industries.
The issue is particularly troublesome in rural areas like Wallowa County, where finding substitute teachers can be difficult due to a lack of candidates. Some districts have been forced to consolidate classes due to a lack of substitutes.
“There is definitely a shortage, but we are doing pretty well,” said Tom Crane, superintendent of the Enterprise School District. “We have brought some former teachers out of retirement to help.”
In Oregon, a bachelor’s degree and valid teaching license or a substitute teaching permit issued by the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission are usually required.
In addition, substitute teachers must complete a background check and complete a substitute teacher training program and pass an exam before working. But the state, in response to the growing shortage of substitutes, is offering waivers to get around that requirement.
A referral from someone within a school district is sufficient to qualify a candidate, as long as they pass a background check. Substitute teachers in Oregon are typically hired by individual school districts and the requirements and qualifications may vary between districts.
The national average for a substitute teacher is about $190 per full day. Long-term substitutes may get increased pay the longer they work in one assignment, according to the National Substitute Teachers Alliance.
The Wallowa County Education Service District pays subs around $28 per hour, and that can vary depending on experience.
The alliance is calling on school districts and state governments to address the issue by increasing pay and benefits for substitute teachers, and to provide more training and support to attract and retain qualified candidates.
Dotson, the former Joseph teacher who now frequently works as a substitute in Wallowa County schools, said that substitute teaching is a pleasant and rewarding experience if you are flexible person who is able to go with the flow.
“It can be pretty rewarding to be a sub,” she said. “It’s very important to bring awareness to the need.”
As a former teacher herself, she has a special appreciation for substitutes.
“It’s a terrible feeling as a teacher, whether it’s planned or unplanned, to be gone from the classroom,” she said, and whenever possible would make accommodations for a smooth transition when a substitute was required. She said most teachers will do the same for substitutes.
“It’s definitely harder to find a sub now than it was in my era of teaching,” she said.
