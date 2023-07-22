ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County is disposing of derelict vehicles that have been accumulating at the county’s impound yard on the north side of Enterprise, Commissioner Susan Roberts told her fellow commissioners at their Wednesday, July 19 meeting.
“All of it’s junk,” she said.
Roberts said that on June 21, the county ran a notice in the Wallowa County Chieftain about the pending sale of the derelict vehicles. Since then, the county has attempted to contact the last-known owners and notify them that their property is going to be sold. Owners of three of the vehicles were found and contacted, but none had responded as of Wednesday's meeting, Roberts said.
She said that county workers have collected a variety of vehicles over the years, including automobiles, pickups, camp trailers, motorcycles and other trailers. One camp trailer with Washington state license plates was found abandoned on the Zumwalt Prairie, a motorcycle was found abandoned in Hells Canyon and a trailer was abandoned near Troy.
The Sheriff’s Office has replaced a number of police vehicles and the sale of those units netted the county some $10,000, Roberts said.
Commission Chairman John Hillock noted a side benefit of selling those police vehicles: “We’ve got way more parking at the Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
He and Commissioner Todd Nash asked Roberts about a pile of tires that needs to be disposed of.
“That’s coming next,” she said.
The commissioners considered constructing a shed with tire racks so the old tires could be better organized and the county would have a better sense of its inventory.
Bunkhouse and B&B
In another matter, the commissioners gave final approval to an ordinance defining what a bunkhouse is and what a bed-and-breakfast is.
The issue came up recently when Daniel and Sarah Park applied last year to set up a bed-and-breakfast in a yurt on their Scotch Creek land near Hurricane Creek. Neighbor Twyla Poppleton appealed the county’s approval of the permit and the matter went before the state Land Use Board of Appeals. Poppleton died in December, but her attorneys continued the legal action until May 24, when the commissioners approved an appeal of their earlier denial of the permit.
Planning Director Franz Goebel said Wednesday that the Planning Commission — to which the Board of Commissioners returned the ordinance — had worked hard to craft satisfactory definitions.
“There were some clarifications needed for how a bunkhouse was defined and this clarifies it and says it’s limited to 500 square feet and it can’t be a short-term rental,” he said. “There were also multiple interpretations and this clarifies it. A bed-and-breakfast has to be within a residence, occupied by the operator when guests are present and the operator does not need to be the owner.”
Hillock appreciated Goebel’s and the Planning Commission’s work.
“I went through it like 10 times and I think the wording is very clear,” he said. “Good job.”
Other business
In other business, the commissioners:
• Agreed they need to schedule a meeting in August to comply with the ballot measure from the May election requiring them to consider the pros and cons of moving the state border so Wallowa County becomes part of Idaho.
• Gave final approval for a five-year grazing lease for Charlie Warnock for the bigger portion of the East Moraine. Commissioners agreed to award the contract April 19 to the Charlie Warnock Family Ranch, which will graze 65 cow/calf pairs for $20 a month per pair from about June 15 to Oct. 1 on the about 1,800 acres of the forest. For winter pasture, the ranch will bring the herd to its home ranch near Enterprise. Warnock has said he also plans to experiment with virtual fencing. The agreement was reviewed by the executive committee overseeing the Moraine, Hillock said.
• Approved an order for an intrafund transfer to fund the county’s emergency services.
• Ratified a contract for the Public Works Union.
• Approved easements for Mishelle Williams to install a driveway on Century Lane in Enterprise and for Douglas Chrisman to install culvert/access on Crow Creek Road.
• Approved the initiation of a grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation for Wallowa County air quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.