WALLOWA — Tim Kimbley has lived in Wallowa off and on since 1972. He’s worked at excavation and logging, but is now effectively retired.
Kimbley’s only family here are a daughter and an ex-wife, he said.
He recently shared his thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
It used to be the winters, but this year we’re not getting much of a winter. But it’s early. I used to like to hunt and fish and run around in the woods, but I can’t do that because I don’t really walk very good anymore. So hunting and fishing’s out. Everybody sits down in the roads and stuff so it’s hard to get around them to get out in the woods. Of course, the wolves would probably eat you anyway.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you hesitant as some people are?
I’m not too sure about the vaccination, especially the German-made ones. I don’t know if you can trust a foreign country now or not. It doesn’t matter which one it is.
Are you worried about catching the virus?
Yeah, kind of. If I catch it, it’d kill me. I’m high risk; I’m a 30-year survivor of cancer.
What do you see as the greatest challenge facing Wallowa County?
Too many new people, government and the way the whole world acts with too much foreign influence on our systems.
What would you like to see changed in Wallowa County?
I think the county’s pretty good, as long as we don’t get too many people trying to change the way of life here.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving to Wallowa County?
Stay where you’re at. There’s a shortage of housing and a shortage of jobs — high-paying jobs — so many count on tourism for their money and with the COVID here, so many restaurants and bars have closed down.
—By Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.