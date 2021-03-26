ENTERPRISE — Leisa Stewart and her family moved to a home outside of Joseph about a year-and-a-half ago seeking a low student-teacher ratio for the school their 6-year-old son would attend.
“We came from a rural community but it had a really high student-teacher ratio,” she said of their former home in Kimberly, Idaho. “It was like 30-to-one.”
Her husband, John, worked at the University of Idaho Kimberly Research and Extension Center.
“It was supposed to be for three years but it turned out to be five,” she said.
Currently, John Stewart works from home as an irrigation engineer and an ecologist.
Leisa is a landscape designer. While qualified as a landscape architect, that title requires a license in Oregon she has yet to obtain.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
I like the low population numbers here. I don’t like driving, period, and I don’t have to drive that far to the store here.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
We’re in the middle of building a house. We would’ve been done by now, but there have been problems getting materials because of the pandemic. Also, I’ve learned about refrigerators, freezers and dishwashers and how it’s hard to get parts.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19?
I did get the vaccine.
Which vaccine did you get?
Moderna. It went good. The first shot I didn’t feel at all. The second one, I had flu-like symptoms for a day or a day-and-a-half, which was expected, and other than that, it went good.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I learned from COVID and living in the county. Because of COVID, I haven’t met too many people yet. I’m a bit of an introvert and I never thought I would be the one to say I’m lonely, but I am. I guess I’ve learned about myself with COVID and the lower population.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
The pace of life is slower, so the last house we built only took about three months. Even if COVID had not come, we still would’ve been a lot slower. Also, you have to be patient about things.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
