VoicesBates 4663.jpg

Bobbie Bates

Alder Slope

ENTERPRISE — Bobbie Bates moved here eight years ago with husband David and they now have a small ranch outside of Enterprise on Alder Slope.

For the past four years, she has operated a small forestry consulting business in which she assists landowners on forest management. That ties into the things she likes about Wallowa County.

Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.