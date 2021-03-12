ENTERPRISE — Robin Hamilton moved to Enterprise in the mid-1980s because her mother and brother were here from Santa Barbara, California, both to be near family and to find a simpler life style.
A retired ladies masseuse, she and her late husband ran three health spas in California. When they moved to Wallowa County, they helped her stepfather and mother, Sam and Jean Sidoti, operate the Gold Room restaurant, where they brought the first pizza to the county. They also operated the Second-Hand Rose shop, both in Joseph. She has one daughter and no grandchildren.
Hamilton recently shared her thoughts on living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Looking at those gorgeous mountains and the sparkling snow — it’s all white and fluffy.
What challenges do you believe Wallowa County faces?
Keeping things quiet — I just don’t like traffic. That’s why I moved here. Santa Barbara just got to be too much. Also, I think we need a swimming pool both for the old and the young in Enterprise.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you?
It seems to be OK. A couple of my nephews had it, but they’re OK now. One’s in Texas and the other is in Sacramento.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19 or are you hesitant as some people are?
Yes, but I haven’t gotten it yet. My daughter in Bend has gotten it.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I think everybody’s so friendly and kind.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
You’ll never want to leave … It’s such a fun place. The water’s sweet. The air is clean. The sky is blue. I’d like to see people ride more horses.
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
