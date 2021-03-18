ENTERPRISE — Casidee Harrod has lived in Enterprise most of her young life — the past 12 years — and now is a senior at Enterprise High School.
After she graduates this year, she hopes to go on to Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls to become a dental hygienist and return here to practice once she gets her certification.
“I just love this county. I like everybody who lives here and I want to help support the community,” she said.
Her dad, Ron Harrod, manages the Wallowa Fish Hatchery in Enterprise and her mom, Cheryl Harrod, works at a bank in Joseph. Her older brother, Boone, also lives and works here.
She recently shared her thoughts about living in Wallowa County.
What’s your favorite thing about Wallowa County?
Definitely, I’d say it’s the supportive community. I’ve been involved in a lot of things here, actually I’m one of the Chief Joseph Days royalty and everybody’s super-supportive with all of that. I’ve been involved in 4-H with horses and livestock, I’ve played basketball since I was a fifth-grader and I’ve played volleyball and I’m the president of FFA for Enterprise.
What challenges do you believe Wallowa County faces?
With youth members who sell animals at the fair, I hope we always have enough support of people buying all the animals so that it can keep going.
Now that the pandemic has been going on about a year, how has it affected you?
It’s affected me in a lot of ways. Being a senior in high school, it’s affected a lot of activities for youths, it’s affected all my rodeo seasons, it took away my sports seasons and all that.
Do you plan to get the vaccine against COVID-19 as soon as you can?
I don’t know. I will definitely get it if it means I can go to college, but I don’t know. … It’s super new and kind of risky, so I don’t know.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
I’ve learned what a small community can do. There’s not a lot of things for youths to do if you’re not involved with animals and agriculture. I think it’s important for our community to be supportive of all the things that the youths can do.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
It’s a beautiful place to visit. I would love to keep the community small and not turn it into a big area. I am super for people coming to visit to support our small businesses, but I don’t know about people moving here.
