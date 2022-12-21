ENTERPRISE — Susan Green just moved here this past summer to be near family, coming all the way from Florida.
“It was a long drive,” she said. “I have two daughters here and seven of my 10 grandchildren are here.”
A medium, a former truck driver and a home-health aide who cared for people in hospice, she’s not entirely unfamiliar with the winter weather we’re getting, having once lived in Massachusetts. But she’s having to reacclimate herself to driving in snow.
“I’m taking a crash course on driving in this stuff again,” she said.
As winter descends, she’s trying to be prepared.
She said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is the people.
“It’s how nice everyone is,” she said. “How friendly everyone is, definitely.”
As Christmas approaches, to her it’s about one word: “Family.”
Having moved here shortly before the hailstorm that clobbered Wallowa on Aug. 11, Green is relieved she missed it.
“I’m glad I wasn’t there,” she said. “Where I moved from in (Southwestern) Florida, that’s where we went through a major hurricane. I wouldn’t do it again. It’s a shame what happened (in Wallowa.) Did anyone come out to help them? They need to keep on top of that.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, her advice is do it — “If you want to slow down and you want friendly people, definitely. It’s the first time I’ve ever lived in a rural area and I’m loving it.”
— Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
