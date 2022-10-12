ENTERPRISE — Shelli Pickard moved to Enterprise eight years ago from Portland and wouldn’t think of moving back.
“I go back to Portland to see family and I’m there a day or so and I’m ready to come home,” she said.
ENTERPRISE — Shelli Pickard moved to Enterprise eight years ago from Portland and wouldn’t think of moving back.
“I go back to Portland to see family and I’m there a day or so and I’m ready to come home,” she said.
She moved here at the invitation of an aunt who then lived in Joseph.
“I came up for a visit during Chief Joseph Days, I had a great time and fell in love with the place,” she said. “She said, ‘Come on up and stay with me,’ so I did.”
She manages a mobile home park in Enterprise.
Pickard said her favorite thing about Wallowa County is “the peace and quiet.”
Like most in the county, she was astounded at the hailstorm that clobbered Wallowa on Aug. 11.
“I’m helping a veteran who lives down there rebuild his porch,” she said. “That was really crazy. We had seen the clouds — they were weird-looking. The next day we heard there was a hailstorm, no wonder.”
The county does have its challenges, Pickard says, but the community seems willing to tackle them.
“Everybody’s really into community and helping each other out … they all come together,” she said.
With winter just around the corner, she said she’s pretty much ready.
“I’ve already got my wood, but I’m trying to finish my porch that I’ve been waiting on for three years,” she said. “I’m just getting everything stocked up and ready to go.”
But Pickard’s no “snowbird” who heads south for the winter; she looks forward to the season.
“I love the winter,” she said. “I have a wood stove and I love building a fire in it and keeping warm and sitting around with loved ones and playing cards or board games or watching a movie.”
When it comes to people who are thinking about moving here, her advice is “Do it. I have tried getting my daughter or my dad up here,” but they’re not interested.
Bill Bradshaw, Wallowa County Chieftain
reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.