Psilocybin mushroom

Psilocybin mushrooms are seen in this photograph. Wallowa County voters have approved a ban on treatment centers and production of psilocybin in unincorporated areas of the county.

 Wallowa County Chieftain/File Photo

ENTERPRISE — Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers.

That includes voters in Wallowa County, where a proposal to ban psilocybin services in unincorporated areas of the county passed, by a 2,743-to-1,684 count.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. An earlier version of this story appeared in the Oregon Capital Chronicle. The Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

