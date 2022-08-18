Comish psilocybin 3395.jpg

Matt Kurtz of Joseph said he finds psilocybin therapy beneficial and intends to "knock on doors" to get voters to oppose a measure the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners approved Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, that would ban psilocybin facilities in unincorporated areas of the county. From left, Steven Halpern of Portland and Rusty Hogg of Wallowa County also opposed the measure.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County voters will have the chance to decide whether or not they want psilocybin distribution and use legal in unincorporated areas of the county, now that the county commissioners have agreed to put it on the November ballot.

The commissioners held the second of two required public hearings Wednesday, Aug. 17, when three people showed up in person and one via Zoom. The three at the meeting all were against banning psilocybin and the one on Zoom did not express and opinion but was seeking information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.