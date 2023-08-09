ASOTIN COUNTY, Washington — As-yet unidentified human remains were found in the debris of a house along the Grande Ronde River that burned Saturday, July 29, and the man who lived there, an employee of Wallowa County, remains missing.

The owner and occupant of the house, Michael Odom Jr., 48, has yet to be located, according to the Asotin County (Washington) Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the fire.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.