A destroyed Wallowa County pickup sits amid the ruins of a home along Grande Ronde Road that burned Saturday, July 29, 2023. An Asotin County (Washington) sheriff's detective confirmed that as-yet unidentified human remains were found amid the debris and the homeowner has yet to be located.
A destroyed Wallowa County pickup sits amid the ruins of a home along the Grande Ronde Road that burned Saturday, July 29, 2023. An Asotin County (Washington) sheriff's detective confirmed that as-yet unidentified human remains were found amid the debris and the homeowner has yet to be located.
A destroyed Wallowa County pickup sits amid the ruins of a home along the Grande Ronde Road that burned Saturday, July 29, 2023. An Asotin County (Washington) sheriff's detective confirmed that as-yet unidentified human remains were found amid the debris and the homeowner has yet to be located.
A destroyed Wallowa County pickup sits amid the ruins of a home along Grande Ronde Road that burned Saturday, July 29, 2023. An Asotin County (Washington) sheriff's detective confirmed that as-yet unidentified human remains were found amid the debris and the homeowner has yet to be located.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A destroyed Wallowa County pickup sits amid the ruins of a home along the Grande Ronde Road that burned Saturday, July 29, 2023. An Asotin County (Washington) sheriff's detective confirmed that as-yet unidentified human remains were found amid the debris and the homeowner has yet to be located.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A destroyed Wallowa County pickup sits amid the ruins of a home along the Grande Ronde Road that burned Saturday, July 29, 2023. An Asotin County (Washington) sheriff's detective confirmed that as-yet unidentified human remains were found amid the debris and the homeowner has yet to be located.
ASOTIN COUNTY, Washington — As-yet unidentified human remains were found in the debris of a house along the Grande Ronde River that burned Saturday, July 29, and the man who lived there, an employee of Wallowa County, remains missing.
The owner and occupant of the house, Michael Odom Jr., 48, has yet to be located, according to the Asotin County (Washington) Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the fire.
A pickup truck owned by the county was destroyed in the fire and remained on the scene Thursday, Aug. 10.
Paul Karvoski, Wallowa County emergency services manager, confirmed that Odom remains missing.
The fire, at 5950 Grande Ronde Road about 3 miles west of Boggan’s Oasis near Cougar Creek, was reported at about 11 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Law enforcement and fire officials from Asotin County, Asotin, Pullman and Lewiston have been working on the site. The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.
Asotin County Detective Jackie Nichols confirmed Aug. 10 that human remains were found in the debris of the house. She said a positive identification is pending and said that Odom, who lived at the residence, has yet to be located.
Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts, the commissioner who deals most closely with the Public Works Department, said detectives have asked the county to not release any information on the structure fire until they have completed their investigation.
“So that’s what I’m going to do,” she said.
She said the investigation could take several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.