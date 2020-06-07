Jennifer Gibbs, teacher at Wallowa Elementary School, is retiring after 34 years of guiding students through the complexities of reading, writing, and ‘rithmatic. Gibbs said she began teaching when she was 22-years old and spent the last 29 years teaching in Wallowa.
But during months of teaching via computer from her kitchen and home office, she found that spending mornings drinking coffee at her table and watching the elk roam about the mountains caught her heart. She was “less than excited’” she said, “to return to the classroom.”
Online teaching meant that teachers worked harder than they have in a long time, she said. “We jumped right on [online teaching], and it was amazing. But what I found out was I really like being home.”
Gibbs expressed gratitude and admiration for the teachers, students and parents throughout the pandemic. “I feel like the parents and the kids were really amazing during the whole [pandemic] and super supportive.”
But it’s a time for change. With COVID-19 ushering in new teaching techniques, and Tammy Jones, the new superintendent principal, coming in, Gibbs felt that this was the perfect time to retire. “[Jones] is going to be fabulous,” she said. “But it also felt like a good time (to do this).”
Wallowa Elementary School is still discussing what to do with the upcoming fifth grade class and how they would like to move forward.
Originally graduating from Eastern Oregon University in 1986, Gibbs returned to get her Master’s of Curriculum and Instruction in 2016.
Over the years, she observed, teachers have done their jobs with less materials, personal breaks, educational funding and support staff. “What good teachers do is make the impossible possible, and they do it every single day,” she said.
The steady decline in educational funds is a concern for Gibbs. “No one in education does it for the money, but it would be nice if there were funds available for field trips, books and activities for the kids,” she said.
A future of education where there is room for teachers to be flexible, encouraging student curiosity and discovery is what Gibbs hopes for. Gibbs said that teachers must have a balance of teacher and student-driven activity and instruction.
By pure luck, Gibbs’ last day in class was a party to celebrate the highest collection of box tops (a program that funds school supplies) in the school. “I never dreamt that March 16th would be my last day teaching in a classroom,” she said. “It just so happened that at the end of the day we had a root beer float party with the twelfth graders; I didn’t know that it would be our end of the year party.”
Ready to spend time at home with her family and grandchildren, Gibbs said that she is planning on doing some substitute teaching for Wallowa Elementary School. “The Wallowa School District is an amazing one,” she said. “This has been a great place to teach and a great place for my kids to go to school. And this has just been a really great job.”
