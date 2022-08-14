Mary Hawkins, along with sister Nora, manages Hawkins Sisters Ranch in Wallowa. The sisters raise Turkeys and Cornish Cross chickens to butcher and also offer custom butchering for many local hobby farm breeders in the county.
Cornish Cross chickens head out of their hoop house on the Hawkins Sisters Ranch outside of Wallowa on June 1, 2020. During the storm that hit Wallowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, Mary Hawkins said about 300 of her Cornish Cross chickens were out in a pasture during the storm.
Mary Hawkins, along with sister Nora, manages Hawkins Sisters Ranch in Wallowa. The sisters raise Turkeys and Cornish Cross chickens to butcher and also offer custom butchering for many local hobby farm breeders in the county.
Cornish Cross chickens head out of their hoop house on the Hawkins Sisters Ranch outside of Wallowa on June 1, 2020. During the storm that hit Wallowa on Thursday, Aug. 11, Mary Hawkins said about 300 of her Cornish Cross chickens were out in a pasture during the storm.
WALLOWA — Mary Hawkins was outside washing crates when she noticed a storm building up on the horizon.
“When the hail started I was like, almost giggly, like ‘Ha ha, it's hailing. I’m gonna hop inside,’ ” said Hawkins, who owns Hawkins Sisters Ranch with her sister, Nora.
Within moments her decision proved to be correct as one of the worst hailstorms in modern Wallowa County history suddenly descended on her chicken processing facility on Bear Creek Road.
Hawkins said the outside work at the processing facility was over by the time the storm hit and much of her stock of chickens was under cover. Still, she had several hundred chickens still outside, under the deluge of hail. About 300 of her Cornish Cross chickens were out in a pasture.
The chickens, said Hawkins, tend to sit and wait out inclement weather.
“If anything, they pile up a little bit,” she said.
When the storm passed, Hawkins and her employees immediately went into damage control mode. Hawkins checked her horses and vehicles and equipment and then trotted out to the pasture. What she saw was carnage.
Hundreds of dead chickens littered the field. Many of the chickens were grouped together where they died as the hail hammered them.
“In addition to getting crushed by the ice, they probably got smacked, smothered by one another,” Hawkins said.
As she stared at the field littered with dead chickens she said “my first reaction was to just turn around and walk away.”
Over the next hour, said Hawkins, many other chickens died from the injuries sustained by the hail.
Some, though, she thought might be dead were up and about.
“Half of them is up and fluffy again,” she said.
Still, by the end of the day Hawkins said she composted 150 dead chickens.
As Hawkins and her employees began to clean up — clearing broken glass and other debris — she slowly began to take stock. She realized the hailstorm meant a significant financial loss to her business.
The dead chickens were no longer viable products for sale, she said.
“Can’t process them. There is just no way to dress them out and get them cold. The body condition would be grotesque, and they were laying out in the field for two hours. They’re not really edible,” Hawkins said.
Most of the chickens, she said, were “nearly finished.”
“I have several thousand dollars into those chicks and their feed. I like to raise them until they dress out at a 4-pound average,” Hawkins said.
The image of a field covered in dead chickens still lingers for Hawkins.
“It’s just the emotion of like, wow. They just got pummeled to death,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.