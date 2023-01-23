Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse points out the damage to the electrical meter outside City Hall on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, caused by the Aug. 11 hailstorm. A portion of the $2 million the state promised in aid is finally on its way.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
A window in the conference room of the Wallowa City Hall was shattered during the Aug. 11, 2022 wind and hailstorm that pummeled the area. A portion of the $2 million in promised state aid is finally on its way.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse points out the damage to the electrical meter outside City Hall on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, caused by the Aug. 11 hailstorm. A portion of the $2 million the state promised in aid is finally on its way.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
A window in the conference room of the Wallowa City Hall was shattered during the Aug. 11, 2022 wind and hailstorm that pummeled the area. A portion of the $2 million in promised state aid is finally on its way.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File Photo
WALLOWA — The $2 million promised by the state to help Wallowa recover from the August hailstorm is finally on its way to help pay for the damage, now that Wallowa County has signed a contract with the state Office of Emergency Management.
County Commissioner Susan Roberts signed a contract that will allow the money — at least part of it — to be released to Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery, the nonprofit agency based in Pendleton that is in charge of assessing cases and disbursing the funds. The state Legislature’s Emergency Board approved the financial assistance in late September.
Christy Lieuallen, executive director of Blue Mountain, said Monday, Jan. 23, that the contract was signed Friday afternoon and the funds should be coming any day.
Lieuallen and Roberts said the state will only release $500,000 at a time. They said once that first half-million is spent, Blue Mountain will collect receipts, send them to the Office of Emergency Management and request another half-million be released to the county, which will then forward it to Blue Mountain.
“The state won’t release more than $500,000 at a time,” Roberts said. “We’re the pass-through. That’s it.”
Roberts said she’s been a bit frustrated with the delay in the disbursement, as have people in need of it.
“We’ve had people saying we haven’t disbursed it, but we didn’t have it to disburse,” she said “It took them all this time to get it set up.”
Chris Crabb, public affairs officer at the Department of Emergency Management, said in an email that the delay was caused by the fact that “this type of individual assistance request was the first to be approved” by a legislative Emergency Board. Therefore, she said, the mechanisms and legal process necessary to transfer funds from the Legislature to the Office of Emergency Management and then to the county needed to be developed and implemented.
Now that the agreements are in place to release the funds, Blue Mountain — which has been working with Wallowa residents since right after the storm — can really get to work. Lieuallen said she expects the first money to arrive this week.
“We are starting to work our cases now and support people who have unmet needs,” she said.
By “unmet needs,” Lieuallen said she means money property owners don’t have or that can’t be found in the community.
She has previously estimated the total damage could be in the $7 million to $8 million range, so the state’s contribution won’t come close to covering all the 330 cases Blue Mountain has been assessing.
But they have to start somewhere.
“It’s time to really start working cases,” she said. “We’re just working to help as many people as we can who have unmet needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.