WALLOWA — The $2 million promised by the state to help Wallowa recover from the August hailstorm is finally on its way to help pay for the damage, now that Wallowa County has signed a contract with the state Office of Emergency Management.

County Commissioner Susan Roberts signed a contract that will allow the money — at least part of it — to be released to Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery, the nonprofit agency based in Pendleton that is in charge of assessing cases and disbursing the funds. The state Legislature’s Emergency Board approved the financial assistance in late September.

