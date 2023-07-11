WALLOWA — An interim superintendent has been hired for the Wallowa School District as outgoing Superintendent Tammy Jones has decided to step down.

“On July 10, the Wallowa School Board voted to approve the contract for interim superintendent with Jennifer Johnson,” Jones said on Tuesday, July 11.

