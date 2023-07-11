WALLOWA — An interim superintendent has been hired for the Wallowa School District as outgoing Superintendent Tammy Jones has decided to step down.
“On July 10, the Wallowa School Board voted to approve the contract for interim superintendent with Jennifer Johnson,” Jones said on Tuesday, July 11.
Johnson has worked as a federal reviewer of Head Start programs for the past five years, Jones said. Prior to that, she served at various levels of school administration for 16 years.
In her letter of application, Johnson stated that “schools should be the heart of their communities, and I believe that Wallowa is this kind of community.”
Jones will continue to support work paid for by the district’s bond and will serve as a consultant for the new superintendent. Johnson is scheduled to take over as superintendent Aug. 1, and Jones will work with her through the transition, she said.
Jones said that although she had originally decided to stay on as interim superintendent after resigning March 1, 2022, she felt it was time to make the break.
“I’ve finished 38 years,” she said. “I was ready. I need to focus on my own health and wellness and hang out with family.”
She said the decision had nothing to do with board members losing their bids for reelection in May. Woody Wolfe and Marty Stevens lost to their challengers — Dennis Sheehy and Debbie Wentz, respectively. The only school board member who was not ousted was Matt Howard, who ran unopposed.
Jones said the interim position Johnson’s been offered is for one year and is not permanent. However, if the board and Johnson both decide they like the fit, that could change. If not, this fall the Oregon School Boards Association is expected to resume the search for a superintendent and elementary school principal. Jones did not say how much Johnson will earn.
Jones said Johnson and her husband live in Toledo, Oregon, from where she conducts her on-the-road reviews of Head Start programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.