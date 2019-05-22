Want to get a self-guided tour of Wallowa Lake Methodist Camp? Or learn how to play gaga ball? Then you won’t want to miss the Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp and Retreat Center Open House on June 1, from 3-5 p.m.
With a motto of “Open Hearts, Open Minds, Open Doors,” the camp is a historic facility that has served Wallowa County well, providing a home for Summer Fishtrap and many other events.
This summer the schedule of adult and family camps includes a “Grand Camp” for grandparents and grandchildren (June 17-21), a Cowpokes Horse Camp for adults with an 8-10 year-old side-kick, (June 17-21), Horse Whisper’s for ages 10-12 June 16-21, Wranglers, for ages 12-14, July 14-20, and Trailriders July 28-August 3. There’s also Sacred Threads June 5-8, a writer’s retreat July 7-11. and Contemplative Yoga, July 28-August 1
The Open House offers self-guided tours, information about this year’s camp programs for all ages, and information about planning your own events there, including reunions and retreats.
And there are free refreshments. But please don’t bring your pets, to avoid potential conflicts with wildlife.
