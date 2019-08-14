The annual Wallowa Lake Triathlon Race to End Abuse fundraiser was held on Saturday, Aug, 3. The triathlon included a 250-meter swim, a 13-mile bike ride and 5-kilometer run. It raised funds for Safe Harbors, a local non-profit that provides crisis intervention and advocacy services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, dating violence, and stalking.
“We’ve never had anyone get fussy,” said Paige Sully, a representative of the organization. “Everyone had a great time and was truly supportive of each other. We get lots of really fun folks.” With a successful race this year, Safe Harbors will focus on publicizing the event and attracting more participants.
Two teams of three persons each competed in the triathlon and competed for victory as well as individuals who participated for the triathlon and the 5-K run as they were run as separate events.
Paige Hunting, a Safe Harbors team member, said that all triathlon proceeds go to Safe Harbors. This year’s funds are specifically targeted toward purchasing land to build new shelter spaces that provide more private and inclusive space for survivors while also maintaining some community setting.
Triathlon placing: 1. Michael Rushton 54:53.8; 2. Mahroni Rushton 1:03:24.2; 3. Eugene Yates 1:05:20.7.
5-k placing: 1. Brandon Moore 21:43.8; 2. Jeff Leavitt 25:11.7; 3. Kacie Sams 25:19.2.
