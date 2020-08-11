PENDLETON — A Wallowa man was killed Monday, Aug. 10, in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Umatilla County, according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.
Lester Estes, 60, was driving a 2005 Dodge 2500 pickup north on Highway 37 when, police said, for an unknown reason the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 1989 Kenworth operated by Harold Buell, 48, of Moses Lake, Wash.
Estes suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OSP was assisted by the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and Oregon Department of Transportation.
