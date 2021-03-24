ENTERPRISE — It’s an award Wallowa Memorial Hospital has become accustomed to earning.
Earlier this month, the hospital was included in the nationwide list of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals, the fifth year in a row and eighth time in 11 years it has received the honor, according to a press release.
“We would not have this success without the continued support of the board, the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation and our community,” hospital CEO Larry Davy said in the release. “Their unwavering support ensures that we have the equipment we need to allow us to continue to add to, and further develop the services that we offer here in Wallowa County.”
Three of those past four years, the hospital has been in the top 20, according to WMH Communications Director Brooke Pace. Last year, it had a percentile rating of 99.7, according to a November 2020 Chieftain article.
The Top 20 list comes out later this year. She told the Chieftain that of 25 critical-access hospitals in Oregon, only three made the top 100 nationwide list.
“The Top 100 program continues to illuminate strategies and innovation for delivering higher-quality care and better outcomes within rural communities,” Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health, said in the press release. “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework.”
Davy elaborated on the impact of the community, foundation and the board, as well as praised the staff for its efforts.
“As far as the foundation goes, they’ve raised seven figures dollar-wise over the years, and that’s been a focus (directed to) equipment or staff training. When you have the most current, best (equipment), whether it’s a mammogram machine, bone density machine, CAT scan, lab equipment … that is huge for staff to do a top-notch job,” he said in an interview with the Chieftain. “Great equipment has a great result. Rural hospitals really struggle with funding and equipment.
“The foundation can’t do its role without the community. This community has been phenomenal for decades … Our board has been very committed to investment. Just having a fairly new hospital is a huge undertaking, and expanding services. What we offer people within Wallowa County and outside … They consistently invest millions of dollars a year.
“The other two factors of that … you gotta have terrific staff and providers to take that to the next step with the personal touch with patients.”
The CEO said part of what has helped the hospital build to the level it maintains is a deal with international registrar Det Norske Veritas to be accredited annually, rather than every three years by the state.
“They come every single year, and they go through everything,” Davy said of DNV, which is headquartered in Norway. “We felt like we wanted to make ourselves more accountable.”
Davy, who is in his second stint as the hospital CEO, said it hadn’t been accredited for about five years prior to his return in 2014.
“That’s been huge,” he said of the contract with DNV. “We’ve done that for, I think, four years.”
Pace also pointed to the community support and efforts of the staff as reasons for the hospital consistently being near the top of the nation.
“I would definitely say the community support, and Larry is always very modest, but I would say that (it also happens) through fantastic strategic planning and evaluation of community needs,” she said. “We do the community needs assessment every two years to see what is lacking. Strategically, that is our highest priority.”
Davy said among the areas the hospital is always analyzing is how to keep costs down, and how to become more efficient.
“Maybe you have a process that takes 20 steps — how do you reduce it to 8-10, which saves money?” he said. “How do you schedule clinics so the customer doesn’t have to wait much? (How do you get) them through quicker? There’s a lot of efficiency things ...
“One thing businesses have done is try to reduce the supply they have at any one time … The downside of that is COVID hit, and we didn’t have masks. Then you are always countered by wages, benefits, our insurances going through the roof, a lot of costs going through the roof. I think in summary, it’s squeezing waste out of the system as best we can.”
