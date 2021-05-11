ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Memorial Hospital has again been ranked among the top Critical Access Hospitals in the nation.
And with that, it received the distinction of the highest-ranked one on the West Coast.
The Chartis Center for Rural Health announced its top-20 list of CAHs on Monday, May 3, and WMH was in the top 20 for the fourth time in the past five years, according to a press release from the National Rural Health Association.
“Obviously, it’s gratifying to know that your efforts are achieving results,” WMH CEO Larry Davy said. “Our goal is always to aim for perfection, which is impossible. But if you aim for perfection, you achieve excellence. It’s encouraging that all the hard work everyone is doing does have a very positive result for our community. It keeps you trying hard.”
The hospital learned in March it was a top-100 hospital for the eighth time in the past 11 years. Only three other hospitals in Oregon made the top-100 list, Brooke Pace, WMH communications director said at the time, and none of them were in the top 20. In fact, there were no other West Coast states that had a hospital in the top 20. Dillon, Montana, and Beaver, Utah, were the next farthest west. Most of the top 20 hospitals were located in the Midwest, including five in the Dakotas, five in Kansas, three in Iowa and two in Nebraska.
A series of factors are looked at by the Chartis Center when determining the top hospitals.
“The determining factors for the top-20 CAHs were based on the results of the Hospital Strength Index and its eight indices of performance: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency,” the NRHA press release stated. “This elite group of hospitals was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2021 top-100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.”
Constantly seeking to improve
Davy said there consistently are meetings within hospital leadership and councils that assess the hospital’s inner workings and where it can continue to improve, even with such a high ranking.
“We internally have identified scores of things we want to get better at. We in no way feel like we have arrived,” he said.
He said part of the reason perfection is the ultimate — even if unattainable because of human fallibility — goal is because it “feels unethical” to make the goal anything less.
“You cannot set a goal that 95% of the time we’ll get our care right,” he said. “There’s not a guilt trip that you don’t get perfection. We celebrate success, but how can we edge closer to perfection?”
Pace said the hospital being among the top in the country lets residents know they are in good hands.
“With all the metrics that they use, this really assures them they are receiving the best possible care in our rural community that is equal to the care they would receive in larger metro areas,” she said. “Because part of the metrics they look at is cost, charge and financial efficiency, they are not only receiving a high quality of care but at a (low cost). “They have access to this level of care in our remote corner of the world.”
Last year, the hospital received a percentile rating of 99.7 based on a set of data from different sources, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Quality Director Stacey Karvoski said that score was based on data from 2016 to 2019. A more recent score has not been made available.
“They look at all the data and compile it into a percentile rating,” she said.
Davy added that it’s not only about the care the hospital gives, but how the hospital can better help the community, including in focusing resources for preventative care and in what are deemed the top community needs by the community.
Local assessment a key piece of data
The data the hospital uses to inform it includes a Community Health Needs Assessment done every three years within the community, as well as federal data.
“We are often amazed at the high levels of tobacco, diabetes, lifestyle-related illnesses, (and) by seeing the latest data, it helps us focus our resources. What do we need to focus on the next three years?” Davy said. “We want to get really good at helping you prevent that from happening.”
As for what the distinction means within hospital walls, Pace said the staff is proud of what it has continued to accomplish.
“I think the word that really comes to mind is pride, in not only ourselves, but our team that we continue to deliver the type of care that delivers the best outcomes for our community,” she said.
The CEO added that the community does play a role in the success of WMH, and should be lauded for it, as well.
“It’s not just about the hospital, it’s about the community. They have been supportive,” he said. “This is about 7,000 people working together. They need to share the credit for it.”
