The exterior of Wallowa Memorial Hospital is seen in this file photo. Hospital officials say they’re committed to providing obstetric services at the hospital, despite the challenges facing maternity wards at rural hospitals nationwide.
The exterior of Wallowa Memorial Hospital is seen in this file photo. Hospital officials say they’re committed to providing obstetric services at the hospital, despite the challenges facing maternity wards at rural hospitals nationwide.
ENTERPRISE — The issues swirling around the planned closure of the birth center at St. Alphonsus Hospital, Baker City, are familiar to officials at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, but they say they’re finding solutions — and have no plans to shutter birthing facilities at the Enterprise hospital.
St. Alphonsus’ Baker City birth center has been in the news since June 22, when officials there announced plans to close the facility, the only one in the city, at the end of July. Since then, amid an outcry from residents and elected officials, the closure date has been pushed back to Aug. 26.
In their initial announcement of the closure, St. Alphonsus officials cited a variety of reasons, including a decline in the number of births at the center and difficulty in finding qualified nurses, which resulted in the facility using expensive temporary traveling nurses, dubbed “travelers” in the medical field.
In a recent interview, Geoff Maly, the medical director for obstetrics at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, said those issues are familiar ones among maternity wards at rural hospitals.
Maly referenced a 2022 report from the federal Government Accountability Office that found the number of hospitals providing obstetric services in rural areas has declined since 2014. As of 2018, the report said, over half of rural counties didn’t have a hospital that provided these services.
Experts cited in the report said that rural hospitals find it difficult to recruit and retain maternal health providers. In addition, the report said, a higher proportion of rural patients rely on Medicaid, which doesn’t fully cover obstetric services.
Wallowa Memorial has to deal with all those issues, Maly said.
“You end up losing money doing deliveries with straight Medicaid patients,” he said. “So that’s a financial challenge to meet that.”
It’s possible, he said, that the recent wave of closures of rural maternity wards around the nation will prompt a reassessment of reimbursement rates.
“It’s terrible that it takes closing of obstetric units throughout the state to potentially change that,” he said, “but maybe that will get the attention of the folks who make the reimbursement schedules.”
Great place to recruit
Maly said that, despite the reimbursement rates from Medicaid, the obstetrics department at Wallowa Memorial is running in the black.
“We don’t make a lot of money for the hospital, but we’re not in the red in the OB department as of now,” he said.
In addition, he said, the hospital has made recruitment and retention of medical staffers a priority, and those efforts have paid off in its obstetrics department.
“I think part of that is that you have a great hospital,” he said. “We also live in a great place. It’s easier to recruit and retain physicians. I think those are two things that we have going for us.”
Wallowa Memorial has two rooms specifically for birthing, with an additional room set up as needed for overflow.
Maly said the hospital’s obstetrics unit did have to use traveling nurses during the COVID pandemic, but is not using them now.
“The cost of paying travelers is exorbitantly high,” he said.
The Baker City birth center also noted a declining number of births as one of its reasons for shutting down. Maly said Wallowa Memorial generally sees 50 to 60 births a year, and the number has been holding relatively steady over recent years.
Remaining committed
But that number of births isn’t quite enough to keep obstetric nurses at the top of their games. “One of the big challenges is that for nurses, they need a lot of experience to do obstetrics,” Maly said. “It’s a very different type of nursing.”
With the number of births at Wallowa Memorial, it could take years for nurses to gain that experience.
So, Maly said, the hospital cross-trains nurses and also runs in-house simulations and training sessions. Wallowa Memorial also frequently sends nurses to St. Luke’s in Boise for additional on-the-job training.
So, he said, while the number of births at Wallowa Memorial is relatively low, “if we can continue doing this sort of simulation and training, we can try to keep our skills up.”
Both Maly and Brooke Pace, director of communications and experience at Wallowa Memorial, said the hospital, part of a public county health care district, is committed to maintaining obstetrics services.
“We know OB services are incredibly important to our community, and as an organization, we are 100% committed,” Pace said.
Added Maly: “We delivered both of my children at the hospital here; I’m proud about that. We want to continue to support young families who are moving here, and I think having a hospital that delivers babies is an important part of that.”
Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.