ENTERPRISE — The issues swirling around the planned closure of the birth center at St. Alphonsus Hospital, Baker City, are familiar to officials at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, but they say they’re finding solutions — and have no plans to shutter birthing facilities at the Enterprise hospital.

St. Alphonsus’ Baker City birth center has been in the news since June 22, when officials there announced plans to close the facility, the only one in the city, at the end of July. Since then, amid an outcry from residents and elected officials, the closure date has been pushed back to Aug. 26.

Mike McInally is the editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

