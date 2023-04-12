Heartwood Biomass in Wallowa uses a highly mechanized system to turn forest biomass into valuable consumer products. The small-log mill recently received word it’s receiving a U.S. Forest Service grant of $737,100 to improve its efficiency.
An assortment of biomass logs is staged for use at Heartwood Biomass in Wallowa. The small-diameter log facility is receiving a U.S. Forest Service grant of $737,100 to improve its facilities.
Kendrick Moholt Photography/Contributed Photo
Heartwood Biomass in Wallowa uses a highly mechanized system to turn forest biomass into valuable consumer products. The small-log mill recently received word it’s receiving a U.S. Forest Service grant of $737,100 to improve its efficiency.
WALLOWA — One of the few lumber mills remaining in Wallowa County — where the timber industry once dominated — is receiving a $737,100 U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service grant as part of federal efforts to strengthen the timber economy.
The grant to Heartwood Biomass in Wallowa is part of an effort by the Forest Service to invest $4.7 million in grants across the Pacific Northwest to strengthen the wood products economy and promote sustainable forest management.
Matt King, director of sales and innovation at Heartwood Biomass, and the author of the grant application, said the mill plans to improve the efficiency of its operation with federal money.
“Our intention is to improve our post- and pole-sorting capabilities,” King said. “That will allow us to more efficiently sort poles for different customers.”
Heartwood produces poles from smaller logs not suitable for large lumber mills and makes hops poles, orchard trellises and fencing.
“We have all these different poles that we make,” he said. “Rather than somebody identifying them by hand, there will be an automated sorting line to sort them by size.”
Such automation often means fewer jobs, but King said Heartwood’s plans could mean another one or two jobs added.
“We’re going to be producing more volume … but (the) pole-operating system requires same number of people,” he said. “We might add another employee or two depending how good we’re at it. … We’ll be able to do more with same or more people.”
King said actually receiving the Forest Service grant will take some time, but he hopes Heartwood can get the improved equipment installed by this fall.
“There is a long, drawn-out process to getting the Forest Service to approve the grant,” he said. “If we could get to work by September, that’d be awesome.”
The rest of the $4.7 million allotted for the Northwest goes to:
• $1 million to the city of Prineville in Central Oregon.
• $1 million to the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians in Southwest Oregon.
• $1 million to Prairie Wood Products in East Oregon.
• $1 million to SDS Lumber in Southern Washington.
The funds are part of a $33.7 million national investment to strengthen the wood products economy and promote sustainable forest management.
“These investments will reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, support existing jobs and create new economic opportunities in tribal and economically disadvantaged communities,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release announcing the grants.
Forest restoration creates byproducts like small-diameter timber and woody biomass, which has historically been of little market value. Thanks in part to Forest Service investments in innovative wood products, this material which may have been discarded at one time can be made into many types of wood products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.