WALLOWA — One of the few lumber mills remaining in Wallowa County — where the timber industry once dominated — is receiving a $737,100 U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service grant as part of federal efforts to strengthen the timber economy.

The grant to Heartwood Biomass in Wallowa is part of an effort by the Forest Service to invest $4.7 million in grants across the Pacific Northwest to strengthen the wood products economy and promote sustainable forest management.

