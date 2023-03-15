Members of the Wallowa Mountains Hells Canyon Trails Association work to maintain trails in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Hells Canyon and surrounding areas. The group recently held its annual meeting to review achievements in 2022 and set goals for 2023.
ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Mountains Hells Canyon Trails Association recapped its 2022 activities, outlined goals for 2023 and added two members to its board at its annual meeting Wednesday, March 8.
The nonprofit organization was founded in 2017 in order to improve and maintain trails in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Hells Canyon and surrounding areas. Since then, volunteers have spent around 11,000 hours across 244 field days to clear 479 miles of trails and about 3,500 trees.
At the annual meeting the group walked through its 2022 accomplishments and discuss proposed projects for the upcoming year.
In 2022 the group had 155 volunteers and put in almost 2,500 hours of work on restoring and clearing 135 miles of trails in the area. This work included the removal of 1,024 fallen trees and the installation of 44 signs.
The group is funded in part by U.S. Forest Service challenge cost share agreements. Other support comes from the Eastern Oregon Visitors Association, Oregon Trails Coalition, Travel Oregon, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, National Wilderness Stewardship Alliance, the National Forest Foundation and the Lewis-Clark Valley Health Care Foundation.
Two new directors were added to the association’s board, Rick Bombaci and Hanley Jenkins II. Bombaci and Jenkins join these 12 members on the board: Holly Akenson, Jim Akenson, Elenora Cameron, Pam Frolander, Lantz Hughes, Randi Jandt, Brent Lewis, Morgan Olson, Bob Pace, Linda Rooper, Lora Tennant and Russ West. Dick Walker stepped down from the board.
Executive Director Mike Hansen said the group is always looking for volunteers.
“We’ have a pretty ambitious list of projects we hope to get done in 2023,” he said. The group hopes to reopen some trails that have been closed for over a decade.
“If you’re interested in the outdoors and want to get out on a trail, we’re always looking for more help,” he said.
The association helps improve Northeastern Oregon trails and allows members to see new backcountry areas while also learning trail-maintenance skills. The association also offers reimbursement for food and travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.