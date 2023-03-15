trail

Members of the Wallowa Mountains Hells Canyon Trails Association work to maintain trails in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Hells Canyon and surrounding areas. The group recently held its annual meeting to review achievements in 2022 and set goals for 2023.

ENTERPRISE — The Wallowa Mountains Hells Canyon Trails Association recapped its 2022 activities, outlined goals for 2023 and added two members to its board at its annual meeting Wednesday, March 8.

The nonprofit organization was founded in 2017 in order to improve and maintain trails in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Hells Canyon and surrounding areas. Since then, volunteers have spent around 11,000 hours across 244 field days to clear 479 miles of trails and about 3,500 trees.

