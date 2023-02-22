Hulse Gary.jpg

WALLOWA — An ordinance governing the number of domestic livestock that may be kept within city limits was given its final reading and approval, Tuesday, Feb. 21, by the Wallowa City Council.

Violators of the ordinance can be issued a citation and forced to appear before the municipal judge, city attorney Wyatt Baum, who will hold court every three months if there are cases to be heard, said city Administrator Carolyn Harshfield.

