WALLOWA — Two proposed ordinances will get public readings Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the regular meeting of the Wallowa City Council in preparation for their enforcement by a new municipal judge for the city.
The council meets at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Conference Room.
The judge will be city attorney Wyatt Baum, who will hold court every three months if there is someone cited who must appear, according to city Administrator Carolyn Harshfield. She said the city is updating its ordinances “so we can have some peace around here.”
The council has, for a couple of years, been concerned about the enforcement of its ordinances.
“If you don’t have any teeth, people tend to ignore you,” she said.
The first ordinance to be read Tuesday will be the second public reading of an ordinance regulating the keeping of domestic livestock within city limits. This will be followed by a motion to adopt it.
Two public readings are required before the council can vote to adopt it, Harshfield said.
Due to get its first public reading at the meeting is another ordinance that defines public nuisances such as dangerous and damaged buildings, noxious vegetation, rubbish, junk or threats to public health or safety. The ordinance specifically says that no property owner shall have abandoned, vacant and unsafe houses that are dangerous and accessible to the public. If the property owner doesn’t remedy a problem, the city can step in and abate the problem and charge the owner for the cost to do so.
This does not apply to damage suffered in the August hailstorm, but to buildings that have been abandoned for some time, Harshfield said.
Both ordinances are available for review at City Hall.
In another matter, newly elected Councilor Karen Josi will be sworn in. She was elected in November, defeating Quinn Berry. In January, Councilor Paul Doherty and Mayor Gary Hulse were sworn in, but Josi was not present.
