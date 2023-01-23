Shattered glass covered bookshelves in the Wallowa Public Library after the Aug. 11 hailstorm. Within hours, volunteers covered the broken window with plywood. A grant has been awarded to the library to help it recover.
Wallowa Public Library Director Holly Goebel stands with a bookshelf full of the new books provided with a grant awarded to help the library recover from the damage caused by the Aug. 11 hailstorm.
Wallowa Public Library/Contributed Photo
Shattered glass covered bookshelves in the Wallowa Public Library after the Aug. 11 hailstorm. Within hours, volunteers covered the broken window with plywood. A grant has been awarded to the library to help it recover.
WALLOWA — The Wallowa Public Library was not spared Aug. 11 by the hail and rainstorm that raged through town and damaged most structures.
Within hours of the storm, plywood was placed over a lost window in the library's youth space and Holly Goebel, the library director, along with several volunteers picked up books covered in water and glass to try to salvage as much as possible.
But even with that quick response, books were damaged beyond repair from water that came in through the shattered window.
After the storm, a fellow Oregon librarian contacted Goebel about a grant opportunity from The Pilcrow Foundation to help the Wallowa library recover from the storm.
The Pilcrow Foundation, headquartered in Cottage Grove, previously honored the Wallowa library with a grant in August 2020 and continues to recognize the importance of public libraries in rural communities. The foundation’s Disaster Relief Grant helps libraries recover from natural disasters. Goebel worked quickly to complete the grant application before the fall deadline.
On Oct. 5, Goebel was notified that the library was selected for the grant and would receive $800 in new children’s and young adult books. With the help from some of the library’s youngest patrons, a selection of books was chosen and on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 75 new books will hit the shelves at the library.
Goebel said the books are already going out.
“Today alone eight of the new books got checked out by a few of our homeschool kiddos,” she said Friday, Jan. 20.
These books range from board books for the littlest patrons, to picture books, to nonfiction books about animals and far-off places, to early-chapter books and novels. There is something for everyone, young or old, in this collection, Goebel said.
“I’m hopeful these books can brighten up the dark days of winter for our community’s kids and families and that they will be loved for years to come,” Goebel said.
The library is free to all patrons and is open on Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.