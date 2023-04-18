WALLOWA — A hailstorm that lasted just 15 minutes last August has led to months of grief for residents of Wallowa, but they got an update on recovery efforts Thursday, April 13, during a dinner at the Wallowa Senior Center.

Christy Lieuallen, executive director of Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery Group, the organization directing the recovery, emphasized the long-term nature necessary to recover from such a devastating event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.