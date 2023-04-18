WALLOWA — A hailstorm that lasted just 15 minutes last August has led to months of grief for residents of Wallowa, but they got an update on recovery efforts Thursday, April 13, during a dinner at the Wallowa Senior Center.
Christy Lieuallen, executive director of Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery Group, the organization directing the recovery, emphasized the long-term nature necessary to recover from such a devastating event.
“Our goal tonight is to let you guys understand what long-term recovery is, to answer any questions you may have and to help you find support if you’re still looking for it,” she told a crowd of about 200.
The group was treated to a dinner prepared by Eva Barnes and her crew from Sugar Time Bakery in Enterprise of barbecued pulled-pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw and brownies. It was sponsored by the Ford Foundation, Lieuallen said.
There to help
“Our goal is to provide coordinated management,” she said. “And to return individuals and families to safe, sanitary, secure and functional living conditions. What does that really mean? We unite recovery resources in the community to ensure that even the most vulnerable become safe, sanitary, secure and functional again.”
“Long-term recovery is just that,” Lieuallen said, emphasizing that Wallowa isn’t the only area to experience a traumatic disaster.
As an example, she pointed to the floods of 2020 in rivers and streams draining the Blue Mountains in Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon. “It should have taken us seven years to recover,” she said. “We did it in about three, but I was told yesterday about someone who still needed help. So that work continues on. I just wanted to make sure that you guys know that we’re here for the long haul. We’ll be here as long as we’re still recovering from the hailstorm disaster.”
She introduced disaster case managers who were there to answer questions and get results for Wallowans still in the recovery process. She called the disaster case managers who were present at the meeting to stand, and four did.
But recovery assistance come from more than those four.
“So, what kind of groups do we have? We have a volunteer committee,” she said. “Once in a while you’ll see a group come down and we boarded up windows with that before the winter hit just to help people out.”
“We have a construction committee and they meet every single week. They review cases and send them to the unmet needs table. The unmet needs table is our funding table,” she said. “The disaster case managers look for resources throughout the community, throughout the region and they see if they can find other resources to support disaster recovery. If they can’t, that case comes to the unmet needs table.”
Lieuallen said Blue Mountain takes care of more than just the physical and financial needs.
“We have a spiritual/emotional committee. If you are struggling, we do have a team of volunteers and if you need some support, please reach out either to me or to one of our disaster case managers to get the support you need,” she said. “Disasters are hard. They take a toll on you; they take a toll on your family; and we want to make sure that we’re supporting you in every way.”
“That’s kind of what Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery Group is in a nutshell.”
$2 million questionsLieuallen answered questions about the state funding that was promised right after the hailstorm. The state Emergency Services Board promised $2 million to help the town recover. But, like most things with government, it gets caught up in red tape.
“I know there’s been a lot of speculation on where that $2 million is going and I wanted to make sure that everybody’s on the same page so we all know what’s going on and where those resources are going,” she said. “What has happened is the state E (Emergency) Board has allocated $2 million to the county who has a contract with the Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery Group to spend those $2 million. We are getting them in $500,000 allotments. Once we spend $500,000, using our guidelines, then we get another $500,000 up to $2 million. If we do not spend the $2 million, it stays with the state — it doesn’t come to the county, it doesn’t come to Blue Mountain Long-term Recovery Group — it stays with the state for the next disaster.”
She said Blue Mountain has spent the first half-million and has requested another allotment. That money has yet to arrive.
She also assured listeners that the $2 million doesn’t support the disaster case managers (DCMs) or administrative costs.
“We are a group of volunteers and our DCMs are paid with a lot of wonderful grants that we have been able to get,” she said. “We have enough money secured for three to four DCMs for a full year.”
Progress can be slowOf the 330 cases Blue Mountain originally counted, about 30 cases have been closed, said Nora Hawkins, one of the disaster case managers.
“At the Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery Group , we follow FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) guidelines for the most part,” Lieuallen said. “We are looking at how do we make somebody safe, sanitary, secure and functional again, and that’s our goal.”
The group has set its priorities, looking at housing first, then at rentals. One area where Blue Mountain departs from FEMA guidelines is the group does consider a mobile home or manufactured home a residence — if it’s a person’s or family’s primary residence.
Blue Mountains also is considering offering help for businesses.
“We are just now starting to look at how we can help businesses recover,” she said. “There are no guidelines yet; we’ve yet to write the guidelines, we’ve got to get them passed by the county and the state before we can help businesses, but I do want you to know that we are thinking about this whole community and we really want to make sure everyone is back on their feet.”
Community leaders
Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse was pleased at the turnout Thursday.
“We’ve had a lot better turnout this time than at previous meetings,” he said.
Other notables were on hand, including Caryn Appler, of Energy Trust of Oregon; Kathleen Cathey, an aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.; and Wallowa County Commissioners John Hillock and Todd Nash.
“I think they’re making good progress,” Nash said. “As commissioners, we advocated for the money and … are really happy seeing it spent this way.”
Hillock agreed.
“I think they’re doing a good job,” he said. “There’s a lot of people repairing a lot of houses.”
