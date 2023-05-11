ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Resources is one of 34 recipients of grants for homeownership development projects that will lead to the creation of 337 new affordable homes throughout Oregon, according to a press release Wednesday, May 10.
The goal is to increase homeownership opportunities for low- to moderate-income people and families in rural and urban communities over the next three years.
The grant Wallowa Resources is to receive is expected to be $150,000, said Nils Christoffersen, the nonprofit group’s executive director. He said he expects to receive it within 60-90 days, though details have yet to be worked out.
“We don’t have a grant agreement yet,” Christoffersen said Wednesday.
He said the group hopes to hire an individual to lead the Working Homes housing initiative, the organization Wallowa Resources created to deal with the housing shortage.
“This will allow us to hire someone to work on this full time,” Christoffersen said.
He said he expects there also should be funding within the grant to put toward a conceptual design to develop a 21-acre site on the northeast side of Joseph that will lead to the construction of 10-20 affordable homes. Working Homes has an option to purchase the site.
Oregon Housing and Community Services released a notice of funding availability in December and received 53 applications for about $65 million in available funding. All the developments focus on building housing that is responsive to their communities’ needs and which use innovative, climate-friendly and accessible design methods. Some of the funding will be used to advance culturally responsive approaches and increase homeownership opportunities for members of Oregon’s federally recognized Indian tribes.
“Oregon has a vast network of partners committed to building housing that will not only be affordable for homebuyers now but will support wealth building that will impact future generations,” OHCS Director Andrea Bell said. “This is especially true in rural areas of our state where housing prices have skyrocketed preventing many families from realizing their dream of buying a home."
Christoffersen said that although the vast majority of the grant awards went to urban projects, he believes Wallowa County was not shortchanged.
“We were ranked in the top of all the applications that were submitted,” he said. “Our award is one of the largest given. … In terms of a single award we’re not getting shortchanged at all.”
He said that although more grants went to urban areas, there just aren’t as many from applicants in rural Oregon.
Wallowa Resources was one of 14 to receive predevelopment and capacity-building grants, the release stated.
Christoffersen said that part of the Working Homes housing initiative is to get a better feel for what the Wallowa County community believes is the need and the solution to the housing shortage.
He said the group will soon launch a community survey to get feedback from people “to get a better sense of what the needs and the demand is here,” he said. “Then we’ll have a series of community meetings to improve our understanding of what the community needs.”
Much of what Working Homes will do is to target “what some people call the missing middle.”
Christoffersen said state and federal programs — as well as some companies — do much to help with low-income housing, while the market takes care of high-income housing.
It’s the gap in the middle that Working Homes will address. He said people who earn 60%-120% of the area’s median income who can afford a home of from $150,000-$300,000 are that “missing middle.”
“That’s our initial sense; we’re going to refine that through our survey and our community meetings,” he said. “We need to refine that and may bring that price down.”
The state grant is one step toward resolving Wallowa County’s housing shortage, Christoffersen said.
“We’re both excited and appreciative for this award because getting a dedicated staff person will accelerate our efforts … to provide workforce housing in Wallowa County,” he said.
