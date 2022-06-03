ENTERPRISE -- Outdoor in-person educational programming is back. Wallowa Resources Youth Stewardship Program has had a busy spring full with Friday WREN (Wallowa Resources Exploration of Nature) Science Adventures and a return to in-person outdoor school for every sixth grader in Wallowa County.
The weather this spring hasn’t been able to decide if it’s winter or summer, but despite some snowy days, the kids have had a blast learning outside. The last few years have made running programs as usual challenging, so the youth education staff at Wallowa Resources have been thrilled to be back up and serving the county's youth and schools with free in-person programs that get kids outside exploring nature.
This spring Wallowa Resources had seven full-day Friday Science WREN classes that took local fifth through eighth graders out into our county’s landscape to learn about different natural science and place based topics. Big highlights were the Birds of Prey lesson where youth got up close and personal with some falcons and herpetology exploration, which includes finding frogs, snakes and turtles out at local ponds.
Wallowa Resources facilitated three weeks of outdoor school serving all fourth through sixth graders at Joseph Charter School and each sixth grade class from Enterprise and Wallowa.
Outdoor school was held at Wallowa Lake State Park, where kids learned about salmon migration, soil science, forest structure and tree id, animals, and survival skills. Staff also facilitated one day of outdoor programming for a class of fifth graders from the neighboring town of Halfway.
“We can’t stress enough how excited we are to be able to be running full, in-person programs again, and to have a full summer of outdoor programming planned to teach our youth," said Lindsay Miller, Youth Education Manager for Wallowa Resources. "Not only in our own programs, but also working with our school districts and other camps to deliver the best possible experience for our county’s kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.