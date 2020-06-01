It was a long time in coming, but last week the Wallowa School District was awarded a 2.3 million dollar seismic retrofit grant from the Oregon Department of Education. The funds will be used to make the Cougar Dome stable and safe in the event of an earthquake. The grant will fund primarily structural improvements so that the large gym building can serve as public shelter in the event of an earthquake or other disaster.
The school and the town of Wallowa are located along the western end of the Wallowa fault. That structure has uplifted the Wallowa Mountains more than 7,000 feet. It still provides low intensity quakes of M2 to M4 every few years, mostly centered in the Upper Wallowa Valley. Based upon the fault’s nearly 40-mile length, geologists have calculated that it could unleash a M6 to M7 quake. LiDAR mapping of the fault near Wallowa Lake, which shows detailed ground topography even under heavy forest cover, shows no evidence of major faulting or significant fault scarps in the last 17,000 years. But that’s only a short time in geologic cycles.
The grant was obtained as a result of the Technical Assistance Program (TAP) facilities assessment and long term planning. District staff, administrators and school board have been working on the facilities assessment with their consultants (Pivot, from Eugene) since the fall.
The school district has two years to begin seismic retrofit construction using the $2.3 million seismic grant. The funds cover design as well as construction.
Retiring superintendent Jay Hummel noted that the school board is considering combining the seismic work with other much needed renovations to the school, including improved handicapped access, renovated locker rooms and other gym facilities, and most importantly, a new heating/cooling system. “Fixing the heating-cooling system in each of the school buildings is unbelievably expensive. But it’s got to be done,” Hummel said. “The second thing is to fix the gym beyond the seismic grant. Expand the front entrance area. Build a nice entry area. Provide a community accessible weight room and exercise area. Fix bathrooms and concession area,” he said.
The need for these improvements was substantiated by on-site engineering, architectural, and other evaluations completed under the TAP grant assessment of school facilities.
The improvements will be funded by a combination of a general obligation bond combined with matching funds of up to $4 million for the state.
“This July the Wallowa School District will apply for a general obligation bond matching grant of up to $4 million from the state,” Hummel said. “That would be funds set aside to match a local bond for school facilities improvements.” If the work on the gym under the seismic grant is done in conjunction with the bond-funded improvements, there could be some cost savings in a major gym renovation.
Now that they have the seismic grant, and plans to apply for the $4 million state (OSCIM) matching grant, Hummel said that the next step will be to take a realistic list of renovations and improvements needed in the school to the community. “In the fall and winter the school board can work with the community to nail down what they want to put in the bond, and take it to the ballot in May,” Hummel said.
